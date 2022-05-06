The former president had already announced, weeks ago, that if he is elected there will be a ministry focused on indigenous people.

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Thursday (May 5, 2022) that if he is elected again to the Planalto, he will create the Ministry of Racial Equality.

He also spoke of creating a Ministry of Human Rights in his eventual new government – ​​the portfolio currently exists in a more comprehensive form. On April 12, he had already announced that he would create a ministry focused on indigenous issues.

“I’m going back and I’m going to create the Ministry of Racial Equality, the Ministry of Human Rights. And now there is one more ministry, that of Indigenous Peoples, which will be created to place an Indian to be a minister”said Lula.

He made the statement in a speech at Unicamp, in Campinas (SP). The audience was mainly composed of undergraduate and graduate students from the university.

Lula signaled that, if elected, he will appoint the deans chosen by the universities. The issue has been a source of conflict between the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with university students and professors.

“We always chose the 1st on the list you indicated. They no longer indicate 1st on the list. They want to nominate those who are their friends.”said Lula.

“I don’t want to have a dean friend. I want a competent dean, capable of managing Brazilian universities”declared.

Lula was accompanied by his fiancee Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, and politicians from the São Paulo left, such as:

Earlier this Thursday, the former president, who was in Sumaré, a city close to Campinas, said that it would be important for São Paulo to elect Haddad to the state government.

Lula’s ticket for the Planalto Palace will be released on Saturday (May 7, 2022). Afterwards, the PT will go to Minas Gerais. Other trips to promote your name are planned.

Lula’s vice-president will be the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

Lula leads the polls of voting intentions. Jair Bolsonaro, however, will seek re-election and has been narrowing the gap.