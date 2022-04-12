“Someone will have to take over the ministry and it will have to be an Indian or an Indian,” declared the former president.

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said this Tuesday (12.Apr.2022) he indicated that he could create a ministry focused on indigenous issues if he is elected for a new term at Palácio do Planalto.

“If we created the Ministry of Racial Equality, the Ministry of Human Rights, the Ministry of Fisheries, why can’t we create a ministry for indigenous issues?”, declared.

“Someone will have to take over the ministry and it won’t be a white man like me or a Galician like Gleisi. He will have to be an Indian or an Indian woman”, declared Lula.

He spoke at the Terra Livre encampment, in Brasília, which brings together indigenous people demanding land demarcation.

Before speaking, the former president participated in an indigenous ritual. The national anthem was sung by Djuena Tikuna in the Tikuna language. Protesters shouted “demarcation now”.

With Lula on the platform were PT president Gleisi Hoffmann, former minister Aloizio Mercadante (PT), former governor of Piauí Wellignton Dias (PT), senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) and deputy Joenia Wapichana ( Network-RR).

Congressmen such as Alencar Santana Braga (PT-SP), Bira do Pindaré (PSB-MA), Alessandro Molon (PT-RS), Talíria Petrone (Psol-RJ), José Guimarães (PT-CE), Henrique Fontana (PT-RS), Ivan Valente (Psol-SP), Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), as well as indigenous leaders.

Sonia Guajajara, coordinator of Apib (Articulation of the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil), spoke, on the same platform as Lula, against Belo Monte and said that the indigenous people want to occupy spaces in the government, as in Funai (National Indigenous Foundation) or in front of ministries.

Before going to the camp, the former president met with indigenous leaders. He listened to suggestions for his campaign program.

He was also charged because of the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant, which had an impact on indigenous people in Pará and is criticized by environmentalists. The charge was repeated on the platform.

Lula has been in Brasília since Monday (Apr 11), where he has a series of political commitments.

On his 1st day in the city, he met former president José Sarney (MDB) and had dinner with senators from the MDB and other parties.

Lula tries to attract support for the 1st round. The party’s pre-candidate for president is Senator Simone Tebet.

Lula leads the polls of voting intentions for President of the Republic. Jair Bolsonaro, however, has reduced the gap.