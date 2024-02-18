According to the president, “how serious” the evaluation of countries or who “they are serving” must be assessed.

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Sunday (18.Feb.2024) that it is necessary to create an agency to supervise agencies that grant credit ratings to countries and carry out risk assessments. “This is a discussion we have to have, [sobre] these rating agencies. It is necessary to create an agency to carry out an evaluation of these evaluation agencies. To see how they evaluate countries, what their credibility is, how serious they are in their evaluation of countries or who they are serving when they make certain negative evaluations”, declared Lula when talking to journalists in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia). The PT member spoke about the high debt of African countries and the difficulties in paying off these debts.