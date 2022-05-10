Former president participated in an event in MG with representatives from 7 parties: PT, PSB, PCdoB, PV, Solidariedade, Psol and Rede

After launching the official pre-candidacy last weekend, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) participated this Monday (May 9, 2022) in the event “Lula Embraces Mines”in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais.

At the meeting, marked by an atmosphere of union and shades of red, the PT member stated that it is the 1st time that “to bring together the divergent to overcome the antagonistic”. According to Lula, this “is the big task” of the Brazilian population.

“We will have to throw this fascism into the sewer of history, because Brazil was born for democracy and development”said the PT, who participates in events in the state during this week.

According to Lula, Brazil “You are not facing any opponent“, but a name that “represents anti-love, anti-development, ignorance, violence and fascism”he said, referring to the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), current Chief Executive.

watch:

Lula also said that Bolsonaro’s days are numbered. “It’s no use distrusting the polls. What he is really afraid of is losing the elections and being arrested afterwards.”he said.



Here are the members of the event “Lula Embraces Mines”:



LEFT UNIT

Gleisi Hoffmann spoke at the event in line with left-wing unity. According to the PT president, those who love Brazil and “they are responsible for the destiny of the people”.

“Here are those who helped fight the military dictatorship, build a new constitution and walk for democracy in this country”he said, stressing that it is “very happy” of, as a member of the PT, “to be on the side of PSOL, PCdoB, Rede, PSB, PV and Rede, Solidarity”.

STARTING POINT

Lula launched the pre-candidacy on Saturday (May 7) at an event in the city of São Paulo and made a speech posing as an alternative to authoritarianism, which he associated with the current president of the Republic.

“We want to go back so that no one ever dares to challenge democracy again. And for fascism to be returned to the sewer of history, where it should never have come out.”he said.

POWERDATA

Search PowerDate held from April 24 to 26 shows that Lula and Bolsonaro have 41% and 36% of voting intentions in the 1st round, respectively. The difference between the 2 is 5 percentage points. Ciro Gomes (PDT) has 6%, João Doria (PSDB) has 4%, and André Janones (Forward) there are 3%. All of these tie for 3rd position.

The survey also showed that Lula and Bolsonaro are tied in the South, Southeast and Midwest regions. Lula leads in the Northeast and Bolsonaro in the North.

Here are the percentages in the 1st round:

Southeast: Lula 39% X 39% Bolsonaro;

South: Lula 41% X 38% Bolsonaro;

Midwest: Lula 39% X 41% Bolsonaro.

In a 2nd round scenario, Lula has 48% of intention and Bolsonaro, 39%. The gap between the 2 remained at the 9 percentage points recorded in the round two weeks earlier.

The survey was carried out by calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 283 municipalities in the Federation, carried out from April 24 to 26, 2022.

The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-07167/2022.