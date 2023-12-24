Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/24/2023 – 9:00 pm

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, stated that, in 2023, the federal government created conditions for a “generous harvest” in 2024. By praising management actions and approval of matters in the National Congress, the head of the Executive addressed the coup attacks on January 8 against the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília and said that the acts had an “opposite effect” on hatred.

The statements took place in the evening of this Sunday, 24th, during Lula's first Christmas address on national radio and television of his third term.

“2023 was the time to plant and rebuild”, said the president. “We plow the land, sow the seeds, water it every day, we care for Brazil and the Brazilian people with all the care. We have created all the conditions to have a generous harvest in 2024.”

2023 Balance Sheet

When taking stock of the year, Lula cited the resumption and strengthening of public policies in Brazil, such as Minha Casa, Minha Vida, some of which had been dehydrated or discontinued during the administration of former president Jair Bolsonaro. The PT member celebrated the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) above market forecasts and inflation under control. “The price of fuel is falling and food has become cheaper,” he commented.

Among the government's agendas, President Lula spoke about job creation, the new policy of increasing the minimum wage and the approval of the law on equal pay between men and women who perform the same function. “In 2024, we will work hard to exceed, once again, all expectations.”

In the economic area, Lula highlighted the Desenrola program, for refinancing individual debts, and the approval of taxation of the super-rich and tax reform in the National Congress, classifying it as a “historic feat”. “In addition to stimulating investment and exports, the reform corrects an injustice: now, those who earn more will pay more tax, and those who earn less will pay less.”

The president stated that the government took “responsible care of public resources” and made a nod to depolarization. “We invested where it was necessary to invest, in partnership with states and municipalities, without asking which party the governor or mayor was,” he said.

“We have increased investments in health and education and are supporting States in the fight against organized crime. In addition to heavy weapons, we seized R$6 billion in drug trafficking assets, including cash, apartments, mansions, luxury cars and even planes and helicopters,” he added.

Recovery of Brazil's image abroad

In his speech, the president also spoke about Brazil's re-entry into international forums. In 2023, Lula spent much of the year traveling to, according to him, recover the country's image in the world.

According to the PT member, dialogue with the world and international credibility were reestablished.

“The country was once again heard in the most important international forums, on topics such as combating hunger, inequality, the search for peace and tackling the climate emergency”, commented Lula. “Deforestation in the Amazon fell 68% in November. We increased investments in biofuels and wind and solar energy generation. We are taking the first steps in the production of green hydrogen, the energy of the future. We consolidate Brazil’s role as a global power in the production of renewable energy.”

January 8

The mention of January 8th was part of the president's speech so that the invasion of Congress, Planalto and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on this date in 2023 will not be forgotten. At the time, extremists defended a military coup in the country to remove the PT member, who had taken office a week earlier, after beating Bolsonaro in the 2022 election.

According to Lula, the hatred of some against democracy “left deep scars and divided the country”. “It put democracy at risk. They broke windows, invaded and vandalized public buildings, destroyed works of art and historical objects,” he commented.

The president, however, pointed out that the “coup attempt had the opposite effect”.

“It united all institutions, mobilized political parties above ideologies, provoked a prompt reaction from society. And at the end of that sad January 8th, democracy emerged victorious and strengthened. We were able to restore the windows in record time, but we still need to restore peace and unity between friends and family,” said Lula.

Combating fake news

The president once again defended the fight against fake news, misinformation and hate speech. “Value the truth, dialogue between people,” he said.

According to him, Brazil once again had a “real government”.

Unity

Lula said that his year-end request is that “Brazil embraces Brazil” and stated: “We are one people and one country.” “May we remain united next year, walking together towards building an increasingly developed, more fraternal and fair country for all families.”