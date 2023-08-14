Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/14/2023 – 10:32 am

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said this Monday, the 14th, that he has an obligation to talk to the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). On Friday, the 11th, Lira participated in the launch ceremony of the new Growth Acceleration Program (PAC) in Rio de Janeiro and was booed.

At the ceremony itself, Lula criticized the boos. She said that everyone present had been invited by the government, and to boo them in that situation was inelegance. Lula repeated the argument this Monday during his weekly Live, Conversation with President.

This time, Lula also mentioned that the PT alone does not have votes in Congress to guarantee governability. “The ideal would be for you to win the elections with the party alone, as the PMDB did in 2006 [na verdade, o petista se referia a 1986],” declared the president. “But the concrete data is that the PT has 70 votes. The left has 136 votes. To pass something you need 257 votes. It means you need to talk,” said Lula.

“There are people who say: ‘go to the street!’ [referência a setores da esquerda que defendem manifestações de rua para pressionar o Congresso]. What are you going to do on the street? You have to talk to those who vote. Who’s going to vote? It’s the political parties that won”, said the PT. “Talking to Lira is my obligation, he is mayor. Deputies are not obliged to accept a provisional measure that the government sends or a bill without changing anything”, declared the President of the Republic. “It is normal that deputies are not obliged to agree with the government and want change, so you discuss change. That’s how politics is done,” he said.

The President of the Republic and the President of the Chamber negotiate the entry of Centrão into the government. André Fufuca (PP-MA) and Silvio Costa Filho (Republicanos-PE) will be ministers, but Lula has yet to choose the portfolios they will occupy.

The program Conversation with the President, produced by EBC, is normally broadcast on Tuesdays. This week, however, it was held on Monday because, on Tuesday, Lula will be in Paraguay for the inauguration of the country’s elected president, Santiago Peña.