Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/12/2023 – 23:50

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva participated this Friday (8), in Brasília, in the opening of the Electoral Conference of the Workers’ Party (PT), an event that debates the party’s strategies for next year’s municipal elections, when they will be the mayors and councilors of more than 5,500 municipalities in the country were defined.

Around 2,500 activists, party leaders and politicians attended the auditorium of a convention center, including government ministers, governors, first lady Janja Lula da Silva and vice-president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

In a speech that lasted around 50 minutes, Lula said that the results of the government’s actions will still appear and projected that, next year, the electoral dispute should repeat an ideological polarization similar to that which occurred in the 2022 elections.

“90% of the things we announced have not yet come to fruition,” said Lula, highlighting that people need to continue demanding and asking for more. “Now, the economy will grow at least 3%. The jobs, we will reach 2 million. Is very? No, it’s not much. I want more. And you have to want more. Never be satisfied with what we do. Ask for more. The more demands, the more we have the courage and motivation to do things”, she added.

Polarization

Regarding the municipal elections in 2024, Lula stated that polarization must return and be faced without fear, in a competitive manner. “We will have to show that we want to exercise democracy, we will hold the most competitive elections possible, but we will not be afraid of anyone.”

The president made an emphatic defense of democracy, citing the last four years and the threats of democratic rupture. “Democracy is a fundamental value, it is not just any thing. We learned to love what democracy is, which is living democratically in adversity, living with those who are different, learning to respect, not to be a denialist.”

He also said that he will participate in the campaign in 2024, visiting some cities, outside of working hours at the Presidency of the Republic.

Groundwork

During the opening of the conference, Lula recalled several moments in the history of the PT and asked that the party return to what it was at the beginning, “to regain credibility”, asking for the resumption of grassroots work directly in the communities, listening to the people .

For the president, the party must learn to dialogue with sectors of society that are not mostly close to the party, citing evangelicals.

“Working people, good people, people who often thank the church for taking their husband out of cachaça to take care of the family”, he added, also mentioning the agribusiness sector and small and medium-sized entrepreneurs.