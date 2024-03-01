Meeting of Latin American and Caribbean leaders is held in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines this 6th (1st March)

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) took on a different position during the opening of the Celac (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) summit this Friday (1st March 2024) and took the “official photo” of the ceremony. The event is held in Kingstown, capital of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

In video published on his social networks, he appears positioned in front of the official photographers. The PT member also makes a gesture with his hands for people to get out of the way of the top leaders so that he can make a good record. “The official photo of the Celac Summit was different today”, declared Lula.

Some people laugh at the scene and photographers take the opportunity to record the Brazilian president's initiative. On his profile on X (formerly Twitter), Lula said that “the official photo of the Celac Summit was different today”.

Watch (1min):