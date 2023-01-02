The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) 1st year begins of his new term in Planalto with the support of 11 governors. In contrast, he is opposed by 14 state leaders.

Most of the PT’s allies manage northeastern states. It was in the region that Lula had his best performance in the 2022 elections: received 66.76% of the valid votes in the 1st round and 69.34% in the 2nd round, defeating the then president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Of the 9 governors of the Northeast, 8 support the new president at the start:

The governors of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB), and from Amapá, Clecio Luis (Solidarity), are Lula’s 2 allies in the North. Already Renato Casagrande (PSB), from Espírito Santo, is the only one in the Southeast to support the PT.

During the 2nd round, Lula was opposed by 3 governors from the region with the largest electorate in Brazil:

Only 2 governors were neutral during the election: the Pernambuco Raquel Lyra and the gaucho Eduardo Leiteboth from the PSDB.

Here is the infographic with the governors who support and oppose the new Lula government:

Lula, however, promised in the pre-campaign to invite the 27 new governors to a meeting at the beginning of his term. He said he wants to understand priorities in key sectors of public administration.

“If I win the elections, the first thing I want to do is bring together the 27 governors, to understand what is a priority in the area of ​​education, health, infrastructure in each state”, he wrote on Twitter in May 2022.