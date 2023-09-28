Equipment was recommended because the president will have surgery on Friday and cannot get sick the day before; PT member did not sanitize his hands when putting the mask back on his face and the effectiveness of the protection was compromised

Despite having gone wearing a mask to the inauguration ceremony of minister Roberto Barroso as president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), this Thursday (September 28, 2023), the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) ended up taking off the protective item several times at the event.

Personal equipment was recommended because Lula will have surgery on Friday (September 29th) and cannot get sick the day before.

The PT member was left without a mask upon arrival at the event. He entered the Supreme Court headquarters through the White Room, where he was photographed and filmed by the press. He was welcomed by minister Rosa Weber.



President Lula, without a mask, entering the STF (Supreme Federal Court) building for the inauguration of minister Luís Roberto Barroso as president of the Court

Once inside the plenary, the president put on the mask and remained with it during the ceremony, removing it to drink water.



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 28.set.2023 Lula taking off his mask during speeches at Minister Barroso’s inauguration

After the speeches, in the hall where Barroso received congratulations for taking office as president, Lula removed his mask again to pose for photos. He, however, did not sanitize his hands when putting the mask back on his face and the effectiveness of the protection was compromised.



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 28.set.2023 Lula taking off his mask to pose for photos with the newly sworn-in president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court)

BARROSO POSSESSION

Minister Roberto Barroso, 65, took office this Thursday (28) as president of the Court for a 2-year term. He takes over the place left by minister Rosa Weber, who leaves the presidency 1 year early due to her compulsory retirement. The judge turns 75 on Monday (Oct 2).

In his speech, he spoke about the role of the Brazilian judiciary, the balance between Powers and listed his priorities throughout his 2-year term.

The ceremony began around 4pm. In addition to President Lula, the event was also attended by the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) and several other authorities in the Republic.

Read here complete of the speech by the new president of the Supreme Court (PDF – 153 kB).

LULA’S HEALTH

President Lula, 77 years old, will undergo surgery because of osteoarthritis in the joint between the femur and the pelvis.

Experts say the recovery process from surgery would last about a week. Lula must stay in the ICU for 1 to 2 days for monitoring. You can resume activities in a week.

The president claims to take daily injections and undergo physiotherapy sessions to alleviate the pain.

Osteoarthritis is a type of wear on the cartilage – which exists to cushion movement – ​​where 2 bones meet. The tissue thins to the point that the bones are exposed, which results in pain and limits range of motion.

In surgery, the head of the femur will be replaced with a prosthetic head. Additionally, there will be a lining in the acetabulum where the femur fits into the pelvis. Understand in the infographic: