PTista has been without nominating anyone for Rosa Weber’s vacancy for 58 days; It is the 4th longest waiting period since redemocratization

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) takes 4 times longer to nominate a name to the STF (Supreme Federal Court) in his 3rd term, on average, than it took the other times he occupied the Palácio do Planalto. He has been without indicating who should fill the vacancy left by Rosa Weber for 58 years. It is the 4th longest nomination since Brazilian redemocratization.

In June of this year, for Lula to nominate Cristiano Zanin to the vacancy left by Ricardo Lewandowski, there was a waiting period of 51 days. Previously, the last, longest indication of the PT member in the ranking it was that of Cármen Lúcia, in 2006, which took 42 days.

There is the expectation that the president will be able to announce his nominee for the Supreme Court this Monday (Nov 27, 2023), before embarking on a tour abroad for 8 days. The chosen one, as already published by the Power360 on November 24th, he will be the current Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino.

Lula has already broken the record for waiting time for appointment in all his 3 terms. In total, he has already appointed 9 ministers to the Supreme Court.

The waiting time, however, is far from being the longest. The longest nominations in history belong to Dilma Rousseff (PT). She occupies the top 3 places in the ranking. With the appointment of Luiz Fux in 2011, the former president surpassed José Sarney’s previous record of 57 days of waiting by more than 3 times, and made the appointment official only 186 days after Eros Grau’s retirement.

Dilma’s longest-running appointment, however, is that of minister Edson Fachin, who waited 257 days since his predecessor’s retirement to be nominated. As a result, among the 10 longest nominations in the history of the new democracy, the PT occupies 6 positions: 3 with Lula and 3 with Dilma.

Among the ministers currently occupying the Court, those whose appointments took the longest were also PT appointments. As of this Friday (Nov 17), Lula’s future appointment is already the 4th longest-running among current ministers. His other nomination in Lula 3, Cristiano Zanin, occupies 7th place.

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was the only one to appoint new ministers before his predecessor retired. He made 2 nominations: André Mendonça and Nunes Marques.

For the appointment of Rosa Weber’s replacement, Lula has already exceeded his average waiting time for the appointment of a new minister by almost 3 times. He also exceeded the general average for all appointments made since 1988, which is 41 days.

Most ministers had their appointments made official in less than 30 days after their predecessor’s retirement. The general average is pushed up mainly because of Dilma’s lengthy nominations.

Lula said at the end of October that he is “the time has come” decide on a name for the Supreme Court and will do so “soon, soon”still in 2023.

There is the possibility that the president will announce his nominees for the Federal Supreme Court and for the command of the Attorney General’s Office this Monday (27.Nov.2023), before embarking on a tour abroad for 62 days .

Today, one of those listed is the current Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino. He is considered by Lula’s entourage to be the president’s favorite for the position. Sectors of the PT also defend the minister’s move to the STF to open a vacancy on the Esplanada dos Ministérios. Also competing is the Union’s attorney general, Jorge Messias.

If Dino is indeed the final choice, this will be another responsibility in the hands of the president: the choice of a new Minister of Justice, who must take into account that Brazil is not going through the best phase in terms of public security, considering the current scenarios from Rio de Janeiro and Bahia, for example.

Initially, there was a movement on the left wing so that the next nomination would be a woman or a black person, with the aim of increasing the representation of the population in the Court. Lula soon cut expectations. He said in September that race and gender will not be criteria for nomination.

The Constitution does not define a deadline for the appointment of a new Supreme Court minister. After the official nomination, the name must undergo a hearing at the Senate’s CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission). If approved by the board, the nomination will go to the Upper House plenary, where it will need the support of at least 41 senators.

As a result, Lula has to race against time if he still wants to appoint a new STF minister this year. The National Congress has less than 1 month until the parliamentary recess begins.