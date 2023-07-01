Referring to the Venezuelan regime, Lula has surprised with his statement during an interview: “The concept of democracy is relative.” Asked if he believes that the government of Nicolás Maduro is democratic, he replied that “in Venezuela there are more elections than in Brazil.”

Lula insisted that Maduro can only leave power “if he is defeated at the polls,” implying that the elections in Venezuela, in an authoritarian regime that has created misery in a country one of the richest in oil in the world, have been democratic.

The Brazilian president’s statement has created further surprise and concern, since his own election took place in the face of the disastrous presidency of right-wing extremist Jair Bolsonaro, an enemy of democratic values ​​and nostalgic for dictatorships.

Lula had already surprised negatively when last May he officially received Nicolás Maduro at the headquarters of the Government and described said visit as “historic” at the same time that he accused the accusation that Nicaragua is a dictatorship of “rhetoric”.

Lula’s new affirmation seems more serious given the temptation in various parts of the world, starting with Europe, of an increase in nostalgia for past authoritarian regimes, of the extreme right, which put into question the values ​​of democracy considered as one of the greatest achievements of civilization.

Lula’s statement about the presumed relativity of the concept of democracy in the world today has been more surprising due to the fact that it has not tried to criticize the possible deterioration of democracies but rather to question the concept of democracy by defending policies , at least authoritarian and that produce misery and fear.

Perhaps as a consequence of my work years ago in this newspaper as a reader’s advocate, I always remained very attentive to the letters from readers in serious newspapers around the world that usually help us to listen to the voice of the street that usually contains important wisdom. natural.

It has been so that today I have carefully read the three letters that today the newspaper or globethe one with the largest circulation in the country, publishes about Lula’s surprising statement to defend dictatorships such as those of Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Under the title of Democracy and period, Márcio dos Santos Barbosa, writes: “To say that the concept of democracy is relative is a full plate for the extreme right”. And he adds that Lula should apologize “for her statement that only inspires nostalgic times of military dictatorship in Brazil.”

In turn, Carlos Eduardo Berendonk insists that Lula “should apologize to the Brazilians.” In the third letter on the subject, Luciano de Oliveira e Silva rejects the statement: “Although democratic practices may vary from country to country, democratic foundations are essential and cannot be relativized.”

Lula’s trajectory from his initial union activity until today, the helm of the country has always been a target of the extreme right and of authoritarian dalliances.

Undoubtedly, the current situation in Brazil is a paradox since it has overcome an extremist regime that has awakened in the country dangerous nostalgia for a right that has touched fascist and even Nazi elements.

Lula, in order to be able to govern this time, is having to make dangerous concessions to a Parliament with strong overtones and right-wing majorities that sees in the old trade unionist the return of a communism that never existed in this country.

For all these reasons, Lula should clarify, without a doubt, his ambiguous statement that democracy, increasingly demonized today, is rather a relative concept.

It is not. Democracy, precisely because it is in danger, needs to be claimed and defended as the greatest good of civilization, in a historical moment in which the ghosts of ancient nostalgia for political cannibalism are struggling to resurrect.

