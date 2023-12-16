Advertisement shows a woman making a move to cover up a yellow t-shirt when she finds out that she can receive free medicine from the PT federal government's popular pharmacy program

An advertisement for Farmácia Popular, released by the Federal Government on Friday night (Dec 15, 2023), was the target of speculation on social media about alleged references to voters of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The video shows a woman with a child in her arms in a pharmacy, when she comments to the pharmacist about the high price of an asthma medicine and how her daughter cannot sleep without it. Afterwards, a second woman approaches and informs that she can take the medicine free of charge.

The 1st woman then comments: “I can too? I thought this wasn't for me.” while covering himself with his sweatshirt, covering a yellow t-shirt with a green collar. The 2nd woman then says that the Farmácia Popular program “It's for everyone who needs it”.

The advertisement ends with the phrase “Wanting the best for our children. This is what unites us.”

Watch the government commercial (1min8s):

Internet users responded to the Government's advertising piece saying that parts of the script – such as the green and yellow t-shirt, the line “I thought this wasn't for me” and the final sentence – would refer to the former president’s voters and their access to the current administration’s programs. Supporters of the former president often wear Brazilian team t-shirts at demonstrations.

Wanted by Power360The If with (Secretariat of Social Communication of the Presidency) said it will not comment on the case.

See some of the comments:

BOY! Sensational advertisement by the Lula Government about Farmácia Popular that went viral instantly. This subtle detail of the woman hiding the CBF shirt was spot on. BRAZIL IS ONE PEOPLE pic.twitter.com/HAFeKHZIe1 — Lázaro Rosa 🇧🇷 (@lazarorosa25) December 16, 2023

CLASS CONSCIOUSNESS: propaganda for popular pharmacy, a program created by Lula, shows a “patriot” being surprised because she could also benefit. It is worth remembering that under the patriotic “myth” government, the program was cut by 60% to supply the secret budget. pic.twitter.com/Zz1GcRaQRC — Vinicios Betiol (@vinicios_betiol) December 16, 2023

It's fair to put a Novo voter in the advertisement hiding the green and yellow t-shirt. pic.twitter.com/9J2ctrANoS — Jéferfon Menezes (@JefinhoMenes) December 16, 2023

🚨 URGENT 🚨 Bolsonaro's voter hides the team's shirt after discovering that she is entitled to the Popular Pharmacy Program when receiving asthma medication for her daughter This advertisement is very clever, that's why I made the L pic.twitter.com/R54oWo8gyR — Claudio without accent 😎 (@claudiopedrosa8) December 16, 2023