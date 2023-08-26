Appointed by the president, the minister took a stand against the decriminalization of drug possession for personal use

The last votes of STF (Federal Supreme Court) Minister Cristiano Zanin were criticized by supporters of the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The PT’s former lawyer took office at the Court on August 3, replacing magistrate Ricardo Lewandowski, who retired on April 11 of this year.

“I will defend voting for Lula in 2022 to the death, but I classify this as his biggest mistake so far”said influencer Felipe Neto in your profile on X (ex-Twitter) on Zanin’s nomination as minister. The also member of Lula’s Conselhão (Council for Sustainable Economic and Social Development) stated that Zanin’s vote against the decriminalization of possession of drugs for personal use during the trial at the Court on Thursday (24.Aug) is “unforgivable, inexplicable and unacceptable”.

Without naming names, the deputy Erika Hilton (Psol-SP) stated on social media what “more than ever” it’s needed “from a black and progressive minister in the STF”. The publication was also shared after the minister’s position.

The state deputy and former Minister of the Environment in the Lula government (2008-2010), Carlos Minc (PSB-RJ), declared I didn’t think to post “sad message” from the “complete disappointment” with Cristiano Zanin. “Total trust to which theses? What commitments?”he questioned. “Open your eyes mate Lula+Left”.

In addition to the vote against the decriminalization of personal possession of drugs, Minc also mentioned the opposition to the recognition of homophobic offenses as a crime of racial injury.

Despite the divergence of Lula’s nominee, the judgment finalized on Monday (21.Aug) ended in favor of admitting the measure.

This Friday (25.Aug), comedian Gregorio Duvivier stated what “the saddest part about Zanin is that it is just getting started”. The artist’s speech is in reference to the time that Justices of the STF remain in the Court, since the compulsory retirement of all magistrates in Brazil is at the age of 75.

Thus, Zanin will hold office until 2050. “Lula’s Longest Contribution”, he said. And completed: “His children and grandchildren will still be cursing him”.