Post-election moment produces wave of indignation against organizers of acts that blocked streets and highways

Politicians allied with the PT began to use social media to demand criminal responsibility for the organizers of acts that interdict highways in at least 16 states. The demonstrations started after the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the presidential elections on Sunday (30.Oct).

At the twitterthe re-elected deputy Glauber Braga (Psol-RJ), published a video in which he says it is necessary to frame the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and what he called “fascist gangs that are blocking the highways“.

“They have to be properly framed, Mr Bolsonaro and the representative of the PRF (Federal Highway Police) and these fascist groups that are obstructing the highways, because they do not want to accept the result of the elections.“, he declared.

Braga made Psol’s mandate in the Chamber available to “any task“ and reaffirmed the institutional demand and accountability of the agents involved in blocking the roads.

“Our mandate is completely at your disposal for any task. At this moment, we are institutionally demanding the accountability of those agents who did not accept the result of the elections, but we are ready and available for any task that may be necessary.“, said.

Watch (1min31s):

The Psol leader in the Chamber and re-elected deputy, Samia Bomfimalso used the social network to hold the organizers of the acts accountable.

The congresswoman shared a video and wrote:

“disgusting! Those responsible for these coup movements that even make n4zist salutes need to be identified and held criminally responsible right now! He arrives!“.

The elected deputy, Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP), showed indignation with the Military Police of São Paulo who were recorded while saluting to protesters who blocked highways.

In your profile on twitterhe wrote that the agents “must be removed immediately and answer for malfeasance“.

the deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ) said that the blockade for not accepting the election result is “crime” and who participates in these acts “must be treated with the rigor of the law“.