The Finance Minister declared that the president was offended by Milei during the campaign; CAF loan is US$ 1 billion

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said this Saturday (Dec 16, 2023) that Brazil supported a loan to Argentina of US$ 1 billion by the Argentine people. According to him, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) wants to help people in the neighboring country overcome the economic crisis, despite the new president, Javier Milei, having criticized the PT member during the campaign for the Casa Rosada.

“Today it was published in the press that Brazil voted in favor of Argentina to obtain a loan to overcome its crisis and everyone knows that the current president of Argentina offended President Lula during the campaign, but not so Brazil, governed by President Lula, stopped supporting the Argentine people”he stated.

Haddad declared that Lula does not look at party flags in politics, citing the investment of R$10 billion for the São Paulo government to build a train to Campinas and another subway line in São Paulo.

“The most important thing of all is when you have a ruler who doesn't look at religion, party flags, football teams, a president who looks at who needs the government's support regardless of who the mayor is, who the governor is. Do what is necessary for the people to have cheap food on the table, their own home, decent jobs, decent wages”he stated.

A Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebetsaid on Wednesday (Oct 4) that the decision to vote in favor of the US$ 1 billion loan to Argentina in CAF (Corporação Andina de Fomento), the Development Bank of Latin America, had no interference from President Lula. According to her, it was “a common process”.

Tebet justified his vote by the fact that Argentina is “Brazil’s 3rd commercial partner” and for helping “guarantee jobs for the Brazilian people” with sales and exports.