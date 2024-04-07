Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/07/2024 – 18:49

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva summoned, this Sunday, the 7th, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, to discuss the crisis at Petrobras. The meeting will be at 8pm, at Palácio da Alvorada. The head of the economic team was in São Paulo and was summoned at the last minute, anticipating his return to Brasília. This Monday, the 8th, he would participate, in the capital of São Paulo, in a seminar promoted by the newspaper Economic value.

Ministers Rui Costa (Civil House), Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy) and Paulo Pimenta (Communication Secretariat) will also participate in the meeting.

The crisis at Petrobras escalated last week. According to Lula's aides, he is considering replacing Jean Paul Prates as president of the state-owned company and appointing, in his place, the president of BNDES, Aloizio Mercadante. In this design, the BNDES Planning Director, former Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa, would take over the development bank.