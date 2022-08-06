The former president and PT pre-candidate for the Planalto Palace, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvasuggested this Friday (5.Aug.2022) that beneficiary supporters of Auxílio Brasil use the money to buy the book “Four decades with Lula: The power of walking together”, by Clara Ant. He made the statement during the launch of the work, at the ABC Metalworkers Union, in São Bernardo do Campo.
“I know that there may be people who don’t have money, but since Bolsonaro wants to run in the elections, and he wants to win, he created something to distribute R$ 600 now. He’s going to give out money to the taxi driver, money to the driver. So, please, if you don’t have money now, buy the book, receive the emergency salary and you pay for the book you bought because it is important that we establish an emergency income for Clara because she is needing”said.
Each copy of the 448-page book sells for R$55, according to Lula. In the publication, Ant discusses his experiences with PT from the 1970s, when he was a trade unionist, to the time he assumed the Presidency of the Republic in 2003 and created the Lula Institute in 2011.
Clara Ant was special advisor to PT in the Presidency of the Republic and director of the Lula Institute, of which she is currently a counselor. In addition to the book, the event served to launch the documentary “Behind the Scenes of Victory”by Luciana Sérvulo.
Lula said that, if elected, he will take over the country “with the worst situation” than in 2003, when he arrived at the Planalto Palace. The former president also criticized the spending cap again.
“They created such a ceiling on expenses. Many people believed that it was out of responsibility, that ‘I was creating a ceiling not to spend too much’, when in fact they created a ceiling to guarantee the bankers’ share. And the part of the Brazilian people they spent”declared.
The PT also said that “learned to win” elections and that “it’s hell” for your opponents.
WOMEN
The PT candidate waved to women in his speech. he said to have “luck” with the women who work with him. Mentioned the former president Dilma Rousseffwho was Chief of Staff during his government, the former Minister of Planning, Budget and Management Miriam Belchior, the former Minister of Social Development and Fight against Hunger Tereza Campello and the former president of Petrobras Graça Foster:
“By the way, I’m lucky with the women who work with me. When I was president, Dilma was the Chief of Staff, our partner Miriam Belchior was my advisor, Tereza Campello was an advisor, Graça Foster was an advisor. And Clara was a special advisor who accompanied the meetings I had. She was the only person who had 2 assistants who sat at the table when I had meetings with other presidents, businessmen, other union members. And they kept writing things down and passing them on to her.”.
Just like Lula, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) tries to make gestures to the female electorate. On July 24, at the Liberal Party convention, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro was the first to speak.
At another point, Bolsonaro called to the front of the stage and hugged the former minister of Agriculture and pre-candidate for the Senate for Mato Grosso do Sul. Teresa Cristina (PP). The president praised her, in a move to try to soften the bad image he has before part of the female electorate. He said that Cristina is the “little woman who makes a difference” and it was a “giant” at the Ministry of Agriculture.
Search PowerDate held from July 31 to August 2, 2022 shows that PT leads the female electorate. It has 44% against 30% for Bolsonaro.
Data were collected through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 322 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-08398/2022.
