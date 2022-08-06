PT’s pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic made the statement during a launch at the Metalworkers’ Union, on ABC

The former president and PT pre-candidate for the Planalto Palace, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvasuggested this Friday (5.Aug.2022) that beneficiary supporters of Auxílio Brasil use the money to buy the book “Four decades with Lula: The power of walking together”, by Clara Ant. He made the statement during the launch of the work, at the ABC Metalworkers Union, in São Bernardo do Campo.

“I know that there may be people who don’t have money, but since Bolsonaro wants to run in the elections, and he wants to win, he created something to distribute R$ 600 now. He’s going to give out money to the taxi driver, money to the driver. So, please, if you don’t have money now, buy the book, receive the emergency salary and you pay for the book you bought because it is important that we establish an emergency income for Clara because she is needing”said.

Each copy of the 448-page book sells for R$55, according to Lula. In the publication, Ant discusses his experiences with PT from the 1970s, when he was a trade unionist, to the time he assumed the Presidency of the Republic in 2003 and created the Lula Institute in 2011.

Clara Ant was special advisor to PT in the Presidency of the Republic and director of the Lula Institute, of which she is currently a counselor. In addition to the book, the event served to launch the documentary “Behind the Scenes of Victory”by Luciana Sérvulo.

Lula said that, if elected, he will take over the country “with the worst situation” than in 2003, when he arrived at the Planalto Palace. The former president also criticized the spending cap again.

“They created such a ceiling on expenses. Many people believed that it was out of responsibility, that ‘I was creating a ceiling not to spend too much’, when in fact they created a ceiling to guarantee the bankers’ share. And the part of the Brazilian people they spent”declared.