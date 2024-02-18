Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/18/2024 – 9:34

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) suggested this Sunday, the 18th, that there may have been collusion on the part of prison system agents in the escape of two inmates from the Federal Penitentiary of Mossoró, in Rio Grande do Norte. This is the first recorded escape in the history of the federal prison network, where there are leaders of factions such as Comando Vermelho (CV) and Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC), created in 2006.

“We are looking for the prisoners, we hope to find them, and, obviously, we want to know how these citizens dug a hole and no one saw it. All they had to do was hire an excavator! I don’t want to accuse, but, theoretically, it seems like there was collusion with someone in the system inside,” he said, at a press conference in Ethiopia.

Authorities have already narrated part of the dynamics of the escape. Rogério da Silva Mendonça and Deibson Cabral Nascimento escaped from the prison after climbing a lamp, reaching the ceiling and accessing the sector where the prison's maintenance is carried out. They took tools that were being used in maintenance work at the prison. As the renovated place was only protected by a metal fence, the criminals found a gap, went out and cut the fence with pliers collected at the site.

As this was the first escape from a federal penitentiary in history, Lula highlighted that this could mean that there was a “relaxation”. “And we will know from whom.” There are five prisons of this type in the country: in addition to Mossoró, there are units in Catanduva (PR), Campo Grande, Porto Velho and Brasília.

The president stated that he is waiting for investigations to clarify the details of the escape. “The first person who said he would carry out an investigation to find out whether someone who worked at the maximum security prison was involved was Minister (Ricardo) Lewandowski.”

The former minister of the Federal Supreme Court, who currently holds the Justice and Public Security portfolio, is on his way to Mossoró to monitor the searches. The trip was confirmed after information that the pair of fugitives took a family hostage between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Lewandowski will travel accompanied by the acting director general of the Federal Police, Gustavo Souza. They intend to meet with the leaders of the teams who are leading the search for criminals. The agendas will be monitored by the head of the National Secretariat for Penal Policies (Senappen), André Garcia, who has been in the city since Wednesday, the date of the escape.

According to the ministry, the two fugitives appeared disoriented and were seeking information about the region where they were. They were dirty, had a bad odor and were barefoot, according to the report.

The disorientation, according to Senappen, makes search teams believe that the criminals' recapture is close.

Federal agents reject corruption in the Mossoró escape case

The National Federation of Federal Criminal Police, which brings together the union of employees from the country's five federal prisons, released a statement this Saturday, the 17th, to comment on the escape of two inmates from the Mossoró unit, in Rio Grande do Norte, this week.

The category said it believed that there was no prior planning on the part of the duo, but “rather an opportunity that was taken advantage of and they were successful”.

The demonstration attempts to reject any suspicion regarding possible illicit favoritism to civil servants, which could have directly or indirectly helped in the escape. “It is too early to reach this conclusion”, says the note signed by Gentil Nei Espírito Santo da Silva, president of the federation, who classified comments of this nature as “irresponsible”.