Petista claims that July 2, Brazil’s independence day in Bahia, is the true day of the commemorative date for expelling the Portuguese

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) suggested this Thursday (4.Jul.2024) that Brazil have 2 different days to celebrate independence from Portugal. In addition to September 7, he suggested adopting July 2, Brazil’s independence day in Bahia, as an alternative.

“We had the true independence of Brazil, as a result of the expulsion of the last Portuguese, which was on July 2nd in Salvador, Bahia. There was a struggle there and there were female heroes, many women who fought to guarantee independence. I will now try to transform these two days into an official act of Independence. And, what’s more, we will have to retell the history of this country.”he said during an event in Campinas.

Lula participated on Tuesday (July 2) in the July 2nd Walk, at Largo da Soledade, in Salvador (BA). The event celebrates the end of the Bahian war of independence.