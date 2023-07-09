Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/08/2023 – 4:46 pm

Share



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva recently suggested that the eight Amazonian countries assume the commitment to zero deforestation by 2030 in a speech at the closing of the Technical-Scientific Meeting on the Amazon, in Colombia. Lula reiterated that Brazil has already signed this commitment with zero deforestation and believes that it is a common goal for the region, which may be discussed at the Amazon Summit, in August.

Lula highlighted the central role that the Amazon plays in the Southern Cone and the importance of preserving the region. The meeting was organized by the Colombian government, under President Gustavo Petro, which precedes the Amazon Summit, scheduled for August 8, in Belém (PA). This summit will receive the presidents of Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela.

Lula highlighted that the Amazonian countries have two challenges to face together. The first is institutional, with the strengthening of the Amazon Cooperation treaty.

The other is political and refers to a new vision of sustainable development for the region. For this reason, the president suggested the formalization of a forum of Amazonian cities and the Amazonian parliament, as attention to this biome is shared by the countries.

The president signaled that the government intends to institutionalize the Amazon Regional Observatory, an initiative to systematize and guide data from all countries to monitor public policies. The president also suggested creating a committee of experts, along the lines of the UN IPCC, on the Amazon.

He again called for the release of resources to combat climate change by developed countries, and criticized mechanisms such as the Global Environmental Fund. In his view, it reproduces an excluding logic, because it obliges South American and Amazonian countries – such as Brazil, Colombia and Ecuador – to share a seat in the back. On the other hand, the United States, Canada, France, Italy and Sweden occupy one seat each. “This is further evidence that global governance needs to change and be reformed,” he said.























