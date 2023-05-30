When starting a meeting with presidents of the region, the Brazilian suggested a common reference unit and mobilization of development banks

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) listed this Tuesday (May 30, 2023) a series of economic proposals to be discussed by the presidents of 11 of the 12 countries in South America at a meeting held at the Itamaraty Palace, in Brasília. The Chief Executive suggested using savings from development banks in projects in the region and the creation of a common reference unit for trade between countries to reduce dependence on extra-regional currencies.

The meeting started around 10:40 am. Lula spoke at the opening of the meeting. Her speech was broadcast publicly. All other presidents will also speak in the 1st part of the meeting, which will not be broadcast.

Here are the proposals presented by Lula:

place regional savings at the service of economic and social development, mobilizing development banks such as CAF (Development Bank of Latin America), the fonplata (Financial Fund for the Development of the La Plata Basin), Banco do Sul and the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development);

to deepen the South American identity also in the monetary area, through a more efficient compensation mechanism and the creation of a common reference unit for trade, reducing dependence on extra-regional currencies;

implement regulatory convergence initiatives, facilitating procedures and reducing bureaucracy for exporting and importing goods;

expand state-of-the-art cooperation mechanisms, involving services, investments, electronic commerce and competition policy;

update the portfolio of COSIPLAN (South American Infrastructure and Planning Council) projects, reinforcing multimodality and prioritizing high-impact projects for physical and digital integration, especially in border regions;

develop coordinated actions to face climate change;

reactivate the South American Institute of Government in Health, which will make it possible to adopt measures to expand vaccination coverage, strengthen the health industrial complex and expand services to needy populations and indigenous peoples;

launch the discussion on the constitution of a South American energy market, which ensures supply, efficient use of resources, legal stability, fair prices and social and environmental sustainability;

create a regional mobility program for students, researchers and professors in higher education, something that was important in the consolidation of the European Union;

resume cooperation in the area of ​​defense with a view to providing the region with greater education and training capacity, exchange of experiences and knowledge in matters of military industry, defense doctrine and policies.

Watch the full speech (23min55s):

This is the 1st meeting with representatives from all 12 South American countries since 2014, when the last UNASUR (Union of South American Nations) summit with all the bloc’s nations took place.

Find out who the heads of state will be with Lula this Tuesday:

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte was unable to attend. The country is being represented by its prime minister, Alberto Otárola.

Despite the symbolism of bringing together all the continent’s leaders, President Lula himself said that nothing will be resolved or announced. The speech was also during a bilateral agenda with the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

According to Itamaraty, the main agendas are integration with the region, health, infrastructure, energy, environment and the fight against organized crime.

SCHEDULE

The participants will arrive and gather in the Itamaraty’s “Treaty Room” for the so-called “family photo”. Then go to the 1st part of the diplomatic meeting.

In this 1st moment, each one will have the floor for an opening speech. Then there will be lunch at the Palace of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In the 2nd, more informal part, each president will be allowed to bring his chancellor and advisors.

Courtesy of Lula and Janja, the day will end with dinner for all heads of state at the official residence at 8:30 pm.