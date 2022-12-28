The president-elect, Lula da Silva, surrounded by future ministers and collaborators, on December 22 in Brasilia. UESLEI MARCELINO (REUTERS)

About to take office this Sunday as president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has not yet revealed all the names of the Cabinet with which he will govern the largest economy in Latin America as of January 1. He remains to officially announce who will lead 16 of the 37 ministries of what will be his third government, including some as relevant as the Environment. The leader of the Brazilian left and founder of the Workers’ Party (PT) is suffering to square the puzzle of appointments that satisfy the dozen parties that, from the center right to the extreme left, allied with him to defeat the ultra-right Jair Bolsonaro.

If Lula managed to defeat the military man who flirts with the coup at the polls, it was because he managed to gather around him a vast group of former adversaries in defense of democracy and weakened institutions. The PT would never have achieved victory alone.

The situation of Marina Silva, former Minister of the Environment, and of Simone Tebet, presidential candidate who came third and supported Lula in the second round, well illustrates how complex the balancing act is even for a skilled negotiator like the president-elect. . Both senators had an enormous role in the campaign, they are considered crucial for victory, but they have not yet been officially assigned a position in the next government.

Tebet is center-right, liberal on economics, with strong ties to the agricultural sector, and a good speaker. Both she and Silva brought the fact that they were women in a largely male-dominated political environment. From the beginning it was assumed that her active support would be rewarded with a ministry. Right now Tebet caresses that of Planning, according to the Brazilian press, which says that the announcement is imminent. Seven weeks have passed since the elections.

Silva, the environmentalist who accompanied Lula in his first government two decades ago and who broke with him over strategic disagreements over the Amazon and green policy, also remains in limbo. And in Brazil today she offers the added value of being evangelical. Her appointment, as minister or as climate czarina, was considered one of the most obvious but remains unresolved. And that Lula did not stop insisting in the campaign that environmental policy would be a priority and would be the backbone of all the policies of his government.

The next president of Brazil has left the hard core of the Executive (Economy, the Civil House, Labor, Education, Justice and Civil Development) in the hands of men from the PT or its orbit, has placed a diplomat in charge of Foreign Affairs, a singer in Culture and a man of consensus in Defense. Health has been left in the hands of a technocrat and has incorporated powerful black voices from civil society on Racial Equality and Human Rights. The future vice president, Geraldo Alckmin, will lead Industry after the favorite for the position declined the invitation. Lula will preside over one of the largest Cabinets in the history of Brazil; Bolsonaro’s started with 22 ministries and always included many more soldiers than women.

The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, whose creation Lula announced and which he promised to leave in the hands of a native, also remains vacant. At this point it is not clear if he will have that rank or will remain in the secretariat.

Balancing Sudoku requires satisfying the interests of the Workers’ Party, which has always had a hegemonic desire, those of the disparate minority formations that supported Lula, and satisfying territorial balances. Along with this is the growing demand that the Council of Ministers reflect the enormous diversity of Brazilian society, where mestizos, blacks, and women are the majority.

The security of the next president is one of the big headaches for his team. Even more so after a failed bomb attack that a Bolsonaro wanted to detonate to cause chaos and that the Armed Forces intervened to stop the inauguration of the leftist leader.

Since he won the elections on October 30, Lula has also dedicated a good dose of energy to seek parliamentary support to make the spending ceiling more flexible and to be able to finance the promised social aid for more than 20 million of the poorest Brazilians. The agreement reached contemplates extra financing for the first year, not for the four years of the term, as the next president and his party wanted.

The defeated Bolsonaro remains completely withdrawn from public life and it is already taken for granted that he will not be the one to place the presidential sash on his successor. The inauguration will be much more crowded than it was four years ago. The presence of 17 heads of state has been confirmed, including the King of Spain, Felipe VI, the presidents Alberto Fernández (Argentina), Gustavo Petro (Colombia), Gabriel Boric (Chile), Guillermo Lasso (Ecuador), Mario Abdo (Paraguay), Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (Portugal), Luis Lacalle Pou (Uruguay), among others. Representatives from Mexico, the United States or France are also expected.

Lula has not been able to invite the Venezuelan Nicolás Maduro, as he would have liked, because the Bolsonaro government recognizes Juan Guaidó as president. The next foreign minister is already in charge of reestablishing diplomatic relations with Maduro.

