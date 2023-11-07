President reverses liquidation process of Ceitec, a public company created in 2008 that manufactured chips and integrated circuits

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) signed this Monday (6.Nov.2023) a decree that reverses the corporate dissolution process of the Ceitec (National Center for Advanced Electronic Technology), a public microelectronics company linked to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. With the reversal of the company’s extinction process, it will be able to operate again.

In February, the president created a working group to evaluate the halt in the center’s privatization process, which began its liquidation process in 2020, on the initiative of the former president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL). At the time, company employees spoke out against the extinction of the state-owned technology company. They suggested its sale, instead of closing, but only in 2024. They hoped that, by then, Ceitec would make a profit. Since it was created in 2008, the company has been loss-making.

Ceitec was created by Lula in 2008, during his 2nd term, to develop projects and manufacture integrated circuits, chips, radio frequency identification modules and tags. Read the complete of the decree published in an extra edition of DOU (Official Gazette of the Union) (PDF – 87 kB).

In April, the government had excluded Ceitec from the PND (National Privatization Program) and had revoked its qualification in the PPI (Presidency of the Republic’s Investment Partnership Program).

“The resumption of Ceitec represents an important opportunity to boost the semiconductor sector, increasing Brazil’s competitiveness and relevance in the global market”stated the Minister of Science and Technology, Luciana Santos, in a note released by the Presidency. Here’s the complete (PDF – 322 kB).