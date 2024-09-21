President frustrates PT and should only help Boulos in SP upon returning from the US; most ministers expose their godchildren on Instagram

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) lands in New York this Saturday (September 21, 2024), returns to Brazil for a few days and goes to Mexico. He will return on October 1. There will be 4 days left until the end of the campaigns for the 1st round of the municipal elections. While the PT member moves away from the election in the critical phase of the campaign, his ministers dive headfirst into supporting his protégés in their electoral strongholds throughout Brazil.

With the little time he will have back in the country, Lula must go to the only city where he has participated in 100% electoral events so far: São Paulo. Frustrating the PT, the president will not have time to go to other cities considered priorities for the party.

Meanwhile, according to a survey by Poder360at least 23 of the 39 ministers of Lula They use their Instagram profiles to campaign and show their electoral events, on top of electric trios, giving speeches and wearing shirts and stickers of their candidates.

Names like the Minister of Fisheries, Andrew de Paula (PSD), and Entrepreneurship, Marcio France (PSB), post photos and videos of walks with their candidates. The 1st in Pernambuco and the 2nd in São Paulo, alongside the candidate Tabata Amaral (PSB), competitor of Lula’s godson, Guilherme Boulos (Psol).

The heads of Lula’s government agencies usually participate in campaign activities on Saturdays and Sundays because of electoral legislation.

With Lula absent, other PT ministers are supporting events in states other than their own. Wellington Dias, for example, is from Piauí, but posted photos of himself on a campaign march. Evandro LeitaoPT candidate for mayor of Fortaleza (CE).

In addition to those who campaign and show it openly, there are those who participate in the election from a more distant perspective. This is the case of Geraldo Alckmin (PSB, Industry), Fernando Haddad (PT, Farm) and Rui Costa (PT, Civil House). These ministers do not post their electoral acts, but they recorded videos and participated in photo sessions of candidates allied with the government.

THE Poder360 checked the Instagram profile feed of Lula’s 39 ministers from August 16, when the electoral campaign began, until September 20.

Find out which ministers shared campaign events on their social media:

Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations);

Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy);

André de Paula (Fishing);

André Fufuca (Sports);

Camilo Santana (Education);

Carlos Lupi (Social Security);

Celso Sabino (Tourism);

Cida Gonçalves (Women);

Jader Filho (Cities);

Juscelino Filho (Communications);

Paulo Pimenta (Secom);

Luciana Santos (Science);

Luiz Marinho (Work);

Marcio França (Entrepreneurship);

Marcio Macêdo (General Secretary);

Marina Silva (Environment);

Paulo Teixeira (Agricultural Development);

Renan Filho (Transport);

Macaé Evaristo (Human Rights);

Silvio Costa Filho (Ports and Airports);

Sonia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples);

Waldez Góes (Integration);

Wellington Dias (Development and Social Assistance).

PT’s frustration

Despite the presence of ministers on platforms across the country, the absence of the party’s main name has been frustrating the PT leadership, which expected greater engagement from Lula to win at least one capital city mayorship.

The president would need to go beyond his working hours to participate in the campaigns. This is because the law prohibits public officials from participating in electoral events during working hours. It also prohibits the use of public resources for this purpose. Therefore, the PT would have to pay for the president’s travel.

Another problem would be logistics. Even though it is for an unofficial event, the security team, led by the GSI (Institutional Security Office), and its advisors work before and during their trips.

The PT would like the president to be present in the campaigns in Porto Alegre (RS), Belo Horizonte (MG), Fortaleza (CE), Vitória (ES), Natal (RN) and Goiânia (GO). In 2020, the party did not win in any capital and hopes to reverse this scenario in 2024. But the wing of the party that organizes the electoral strategy says it no longer believes that Lula will be on these platforms before the first round, which will be held on October 6.

The head of the federal executive branch has already visited some of these cities in the second half of the year. But he had official commitments and was only with the candidates behind the scenes, to take photos and videos. He also wanted to avoid accusations that he was taking advantage of government trips to hold campaign events.

The only city that Lula is still expected to visit before the first round of the election is São Paulo. The PT candidate is expected to go to the capital of São Paulo at least once more. The victory of Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) is considered by the president to be the biggest priority this year.

At the end of August, Lula attended two rallies alongside Boulos in São Paulo. He also participated in the candidate’s campaign campaigns, in which he visited the PSOL candidate at his home in the Campo Limpo neighborhood, in the capital of São Paulo.

Watch (2min25s):