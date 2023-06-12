In addition, the president launches a program to encourage literacy, inaugurates a railroad and ring road in Goiás on Friday

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) begins the week by welcoming the President of the European Commission, Úrsula von der Leyen, this Monday (June 12, 2023). On the same day, in the morning, the PT launches the National Literate Child Commitment, at the Planalto Palace. On Friday (June 16), Lula travels to Goiás to inaugurate two works: the Norte-Sul railroad, in Rio Verde, and a ring road in Jataí.

The meeting with the European authority is part of the government’s rapprochement plan with the European Union. The idea is to deal with the agreement between Mercosur and the European bloc. Lula has criticized the group and even said that there will be no agreement between the two blocs if the Europeans do not accept the conditions of the Brazilians.

Read more about Lula’s foreign policy

“What do Europeans want in the deal? May Brazil open the doors to government purchases. That is, they want the Brazilian government to buy foreign things instead of Brazilian things.”, said Lula in Sao Bernardo do Campo (SP). “And if they don’t accept Brazil’s position, there is no agreement. We cannot abdicate government purchases, which are the opportunity for small and medium-sized companies to survive in this country.”

The free trade agreement negotiated over more than 20 years establishes that companies from the 2 blocks will be able to participate in tenders opened by the public sector on equal terms with local companies. The Europeans argue that there would be greater competition and access in domestic bids.

For Lula, however, the measure would harm Brazilian industry, which could lose space in sales to the federal and state governments. Public procurement is an important mechanism for achieving economic goals in the country.

Still in January, Lula had criticized the stalemate during German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz visits Brazil. According to the president, negotiations should be resumed soon. No date was mentioned.

According to Planalto, the PT will also talk to the president of the European commission about “the possibilities of advancing in the negotiations for a potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia”. Lula says he is dealing with other countries about building a peace agreement to present to Russians and Ukrainians.

In 2023, Lula has already held bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz.

Literacy and transport

Also on this Monday (June 12), at 10:00 am, Lula will participate in the launch of the National Commitment for Literate Children at the Planalto Palace. The objective is to announce the new policy to promote children’s literacy with estimated investments of R$ 2 billion in 4 years.

On Friday (June 16), the PT travels to Goiás to inaugurate two transport infrastructure works:

completion event of the North-South railroad in Rio Verde;

inaugurates ring road in Jataí.

The president’s agenda is not yet closed. This week negotiations should continue so that there is a meeting of leaders of the government’s support base in the Chamber, which was canceled at the last minute. In addition, Lula should receive ministers and authorities to talk about possible changes in the Esplanada.

Tourism, currently controlled by Daniela Carneiro, should have the command changed, making room for União Brasil in the Chamber. The most likely to take over is the deputy Celso Sabino (União-PA).