President sat and shuffled papers; already Ukrainian was greeted by people present at the meeting

During the G7 summit meeting this Sunday (May 21, 2023), an excerpt from the event in which the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) is sitting, alone, taking notes, while the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is mobbed by authorities.

Watch the moment when (57s):

Speaking to journalists after the G7 summit, Lula was asked if he ever greeted Zelensky and, if so, why he didn’t post the moment on his profiles. The PT replied that “did not see the arrival” of the Ukrainian president in the room.

“After closing the door, no interpreter comes in. Only presidents and a foreign minister enter. I was scribbling on paper some ideas from my speech that I added things off the cuff in my speech. I was taking notes. I didn’t even see Zelensky arrive”, declared.

Lula also said that when the meeting ended, he had commitments scheduled and was late.

“Then I saw Zelensky, they gave him the floor, he spoke. And after two more lines, I was given the floor. I spoke. When it ended, I already had a schedule, and I was already late, because I hadn’t had lunch and it was 1:45 pm [horário local]. I had to come here [no hotel]. That was what happened”he stated.

The president declared that the bilateral meeting with Zelensky was scheduled, but that the delegation from the European country was late and did not show up. The meeting was not held.