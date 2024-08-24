The PT member spoke exclusively 50 times in 18 months of government; the former president gave 109 interviews in the same period

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) granted 50 exclusive interviews in 1 year and a half of government. The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke exclusively to journalists 109 times in the same period – 59 more than the PT member.

Survey of the Poder360 shows the current president’s preference for Grupo Globo outlets, with 7 interviews during the period. The PT member sought a balance in relation to the types of media outlets to which he spoke exclusively in Brazil, but prioritized radio and TV stations: he gave 14 interviews to each outlet. He also spoke 13 times to news websites.

One of Lula’s priorities at the beginning of his government was international travel to, as he always repeats, “reposition Brazil in the world”. The PT member took the opportunity to give interviews abroad. He gave 9 of the 50 interviews to international media outlets in 1 year and a half of government.

Bolsonaro already had the Band and the Record as his favorite broadcasters during the period. In total, the former president gave exclusive interviews at the time to 66 TV programs, 7 YouTube channels, 17 radio stations and 19 news websites. He spoke to 6 international media outlets during the period.

The survey was carried out based on the agendas of commitments published by the Planalto Palace in the 2 governments and on the dissemination of interviews by the media.

LULA AND THE MEDIA IN 2024

In 2024, President Lula granted 28 exclusive interviews since the beginning of the year. Survey of Poder360 from January 1 to July 31, 2024 shows that vehicles of the Globo Group were the preferred ones.

In total, this year, there were 5 interviews with the Marinho family’s media outlets, considering the radio CBNthe newspaper The Globethe GloboNewsthe TV Globo and its affiliates.

When you consider all the ministers and the first lady, Janja Lula da Silvatelevision is the means by which the PT government communicated most with the public during this period. Although the 1st echelon gave preference to TV stations, in 2024, Lula was even more traditional and spoke more to radio stations: 11 times, 6 of which were local vehicles.

PLATEAU AND THE MEDIA

The president LulaFirst Lady Janja and the ministers of his government granted, at least, 819 interviews in the 1st half of 2024. The Globo Group was preferred by the 1st echelon of the government and the Presidency, with 178 interviews.

The Minister of Social Development, Assistance, Family and Fight Against Hunger, Wellington Diasis the one who speaks the most to the press: he gave 66 exclusive interviews. He is followed by the minister Renan Jr. (Transport), who spoke 51 times exclusively, and by the ministers Luiz Marinho (Labor and Employment) and Silvio Costa Jr. (Ports and Airports).

The peak of appearances by members of the Lula government was in May, when heavy rains hit Rio Grande do Sul, causing floods and inundations. The calamity situation mobilized the ministers to give explanations about the aid they sent to those affected. In the month, there were at least 177 exclusive interviews.

The lifting of the Poder360 was carried out based on the commitment agendas released by the ministers and the dissemination of interviews by the media from January 1 to July 31, 2024.

Although the Globo Group have been the preferred one, CNN Brazil was the vehicle that, alone, received the most of Lula’s ministers. The broadcaster, a closed channel, conducted 83 interviews with Lula and top-level chiefs from January to July this year – which is, on average, more than two per week.

The data indicate that the Lula government prefers to speak to TV stations. This media outlet alone gave 248 exclusive interviews.

GLOBONEWS AUDIENCE LEADER

Although the CNN Brazil be the main destination for ministers when they want to give an interview, GloboNews is the channel with the most viewers. It leads the ranking in all shifts, considering GloboNews, Jovem Pan News, CNN Brazil, Record News and Band News.

The data refers to the average number of the first 6 months of 2024. Read the exclusive survey by Poder360:

The peak of interviews in May corresponded to the peak of viewership of the Marinho family’s channel. The day with the highest viewership was the episode about the rescue of a horse from the roof of a house, on May 9, in Canoas (RS). Hours before, First Lady Janja said that she had asked the Army for help to remove the animal from the location.

The days of PF operations also contributed to the peaks in audience of paid TV channels this year. GloboNews, once again, it had the 3 best audience records on the following dates, in order of viewers:

Mar.2024 – Federal Police arrest accused of ordering the murder of the councilwoman Marielle Franco (Psol-RJ), in 2018;

Feb.2024 – former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is target PF operation;

May 2024 – Caramel horse is rescued from the roof of a house in Canoas, during the floods in Rio Grande do Sul.

