It is as if the government had disbursed R$1 million for each day outside Brazil; expenses do not include FAB flights

O Ministry of Foreign Affairs disbursed at least R$65.9 million during Presidential trips Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) abroad in 2023. The data was obtained by Power360 from requests for Access Law and consultations in Transparency Portal.



The PT member spent 62 days outside Brazil throughout the year. It is as if Itamaraty had provided approximately R$1 million per day traveled. The values ​​do not only refer to the president's expenses, but also those of all of his entourages. Does not include flights financed by FAB (Brazilian Air Force), which keeps expenses confidential.

Of all 15 international attacks carried out in 2023, the most expensive was the one that took the government to the United States and Cuba in September. It cost the ministry R$16.0 million. Lula went to New York for the Assembly of UN (United Nations) and to Havana for the summit of leaders of the G77+China, a group that brings together developing countries from the so-called Global South.

The 2nd most expensive cost R$9.1 million in an international tour of 4 countries: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Germany. The delegation was there from November 27th to December 5th.

O top 3 of more expensive trips ends with the Brazilian government's investment in China and the United Arab Emirates in April, which totals R$7.8 million.

The figures were sent in dollars (US$) and in euros (€), in the case of some trips from Europe. The numbers were converted to the exchange rate in reais referring to the last day of the PT member's stay in the respective country. They are also adjusted for inflation

O Power360 already had reported the expenses of Lula's visits abroad for the 1st half of 2023. The values ​​were updated until the end of the year – therefore are larger in this report. Furthermore, daily expenses for military personnel were not considered in the period from January to June.

ACCOMMODATION, THE BIGGEST EXPENSE

The accommodation of the authorities represented a figure of R$27.8 million –equivalent to 42.2% of the values.

The other most relevant expenses were:

civilian daily allowance – R$ 6.0 million;

military daily allowance – R$5.3 million;

hiring interpreters – R$1.4 million.

There are disbursements of smaller amounts (room rental, cocktails at embassies and purchase of office equipment), which total R$7.6 million.

Below, a series of infographics detail how expenses were managed on each of President Lula's 15 international trips:

DAILY

A total of 254 civilians received daily allowances from Itamaraty during presidential trips abroad.

Data from the Transparency Portal shows which public servants had the most resources. The ministry directed R$98,870 to Lula's official photographer, Ricardo Stuckert, for example. He accompanies the PT member in his attacks and is in 2nd place in the ranking of those who received the most daily allowances.

Here's the top 5:

Wagner Caetano Alves de Oliveira , secretary of Political-Social Relations of the Presidency – R$ 105 thousand;

Ricardo Stuckert , photographer official – R$98,870;

Pedro Magalhães Roncisvalle , director President’s Immediate Security – R$97,003;

Claudio Adão dos Santos Souza , director from the Audiovisual Distribution Department – ​​R$92,279;

Taynara Pretto Tenório da Cunha , advisor from the Personal Office of the President of the Republic – R$92,279.

Regarding the military, 234 received daily allowances from Itamaraty. In the data compiled on army members, R$290,000 is not attributed to any specific country.

SQUID ABROAD

Despite having spent 62 days outside Brazil in 2023, the expectation for 2024 is that the PT member will reduce the intensity of his international commitments. He wants to support his allies during the municipal elections for mayors and councilors.

Lula does not gain prominence

The president has not yet transformed the repercussions of his trips abroad into greater popularity here in Brazil.

When he spoke at the UN (United Nations), at the opening of the 78th General Assembly of the UN (United Nations), on September 19, 2023), he was practically ignored by the main journalistic outlets in the USA and Europe.

Newspapers from developed countries preferred to highlight the strong condemnation made against Russia by US President Joe Biden. The speech by the leader of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, also had great exposure.



reproduction/The Washington Post Page of the newspaper “Washington Post”, in September 2023, mentioned Lula only to talk about the neutral position regarding the war in Ukraine

Afterwards, the trip to Egypt to try to propose a peace agreement between Israel and Hamas Lula was also treated with contempt by highly relevant foreign publications.

Afterwards, the president's statement comparing the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip with the extermination of Jews carried out by Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany was poorly received.



reproduction/Al Jazeera In February, the Qatari monarchy government's state channel, Aljazeera, which broadcasts 24-hour news in English, highlighted Lula's statement that Palestinians are being targeted in a “genocide.”

R$ 27.1 million more than Bolsonaro

The comparison is made for the first years of each person's mandate. Under the PT member, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs disbursed R$65.9 million in international investments. With the former president, expenses totaled R$38.8 million.

Lula spent 62 days outside the country in 2023 and traveled more than his predecessor. This partly explains the higher costs. Bolsonaro spent 38 days abroad in 2019.

The data is yet another indicator that shows how Lula has invested more than Bolsonaro in international issues.

The average expenses per day traveled for both were proportional. It was from R$ 1.06 million for the PT member. For the former president, the value is a little lower: R$ 1.02 million.

Itamaraty also sent the origin of the expenses (accommodation, vehicle rental, etc.). Read below the detailed comparison for the 1st year of each president’s term:

The biggest highlight goes to the daily allowances allocated to the military. It was the only category in which Bolsonaro spent more than Lula. The previous government's proximity to the military was greater. Furthermore, many members of the management were linked to the army.

Under Bolsonaro, Itamaraty disbursed R$7.3 million to pay for the military's daily allowance. With Lula, it was R$5.3 million. The difference is R$2.0 million.

Bolsonaro made a total of 10 international trips in 2019. Read what they were: