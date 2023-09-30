Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/30/2023 – 20:09

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spent the afternoon in stable condition, according to the second medical bulletin of the day, released by the Sírio-Libanês Hospital on Saturday night, the 30th. Lula underwent surgery yesterday, the 29th, to correct osteoarthritis on the right side of his hip and also had a procedure done on her eyelids.

The bulletin only highlights that after the surgical procedures, Lula “spent the afternoon in stable condition”. He remains hospitalized in the room, under the care of the teams of Roberto Kalil Filho, Ana Helena Germoglio and Giancarlo Cavalli Polessello. The document is signed by Rafael Gadia, director of Clinical Governance, and Mauro Suzuki, clinical director, both from the Sírio-Libanês hospital.

In the morning, the president had already walked and had physiotherapy sessions.

The report found that Lula’s room is located in a more private part of the hospital, which continues to operate normally. There is an anteroom that accommodates the security team, ensuring discretion, while the president has privacy inside the room. Physiotherapy, for example, is all carried out in this reserved space.

Lula’s only companion is his wife, Rosângela Silva, known as Janja. This Saturday, the 30th, his photographer, Ricardo Stuckert, was in the hospital. The information is that the president is not receiving visitors at this time.

The president is expected to be discharged on Tuesday, 3rd, and will remain at Palácio da Alvorada, where he will remain at rest under medical advice for the next few days.