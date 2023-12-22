Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/22/2023 – 20:28

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will spend Christmas with his family at Palácio da Alvorada, his official residence, his advisor informed this Friday (22). The president has no official agenda scheduled for the next few days.

After Christmas, the president must rest for a few more days. So far, it has not been announced whether the president will travel during the end of year festivities. In previous terms, Lula used to spend New Year's Eve at the Aratu Naval Base, near Salvador, Bahia. The site has access controlled by the Navy. He already stayed at the unit this year, during the Corpus Christi holiday, in June.

Also this Friday, in one of his last public commitments of the year, Lula participated in an event with collectors of recyclable materials, in Brasília, and announced the launch, at the beginning of 2024, of a program that will allocate all public buildings not used by the federal government for popular housing.

Earlier, President Lula met with the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, at Palácio do Planalto, to agree the terms of the Natal pardon decree, which grants pardon to convicts who meet certain legal requirements. The text must be signed by Lula by the 24th.