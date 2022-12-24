The current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), will spend Christmas Eve in Brasilia, while the future Chief Executive🇧🇷 Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), will reunite the family in São Paulo (SP). On Monday (Dec. 26), the PT returns to Brasília to finish setting up his new government.

With few appearances in recent days, Bolsonaro interrupted his period of seclusion and left the Alvorada Palace twice this Saturday (Dec.24, 2022). He took a motorcycle ride and later greeted supporters in front of the official residence.

The current president will have to leave Alvorada by December 31, 1 day before Lula takes office. This afternoon, the PT candidate tried on the suit he will wear in the inauguration and took pictures with his official photographer, Ricardo Stuckert.

“I have to try on the possession suit. It’s already ordereddeclared the PT member on Thursday (Dec. 22), after announcing 16 future ministers for his future administration.

Lula intends to finish escalating his ministry by Tuesday (27.Dec). It still remains to finalize agreements with allied parties and receive nominations for the names of the subtitles.

On the 5th (Dec. 22), for example, he met with MDB representatives. It was agreed that the party will have the Ministries of Transport and Cities.

Transport will probably be occupied by the former governor of Alagoas and senator-elect, Renan Filho🇧🇷 The Cities folder will have an indication of the MDB bench in the Chamber. A possible name is Deputy Jose Priante (PA), but there is still no hammer beaten.

Lula’s management will have 37 ministries. Until now, the PT has announced, in two waves, the names of 21 ministers who will be part of the administration.

In 2018, as soon as he was elected, Bolsonaro spent Christmas at the Navy Base on the island of Marambaia (RJ). The place, with controlled access by land and sea, is usually used by presidents of the Republic.

In addition to offering security to heads of state, the island –controlled by the Navy and the Army– has isolated beaches with restricted access.

In 2020 and 2021, Bolsonaro traveled to Guarujá at the end of the year. During his administration, the president stayed in the city on holidays and recesses at Forte dos Andradas.

No speech on TV

This year, the last of his term, Bolsonaro decided not to make a year-end pronouncement on radio and TV. It is the 1st time in his term that the president fails to record a Christmas message alongside the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro.

Since assuming the Presidency, Bolsonaro has made 16 statements on national television. In every year, he released a video accompanied by Michelle on December 24, Christmas Eve, at 8:30 pm (Brasília time).

In 2021, in his recorded message, Bolsonaro said that the year was one of “many difficulties”, but that was not missing “seriousness, dedication and fraternal spirit in the planning and construction of public policies in favor of all families”🇧🇷

Michelle mentioned in her speech the words that later guided the president’s campaign. “We never stray from what we believe and defend: God, homeland, family and freedom”said the first lady.

post-election

Since the result of the 2nd round, Bolsonaro has avoided going to the Palácio do Planalto, the seat of government. He has been receiving allies and fulfilling few official dispatch commitments at Palácio da Alvorada, the official residence.

The president has made few public appearances since Oct. 30 and has spoken to supporters only once.

Bolsonaro was the 1st Chief Executive to run for re-election and not win a 2nd term🇧🇷 Lula won at the polls with 50.90% of the votes. Even without governing next year, allies hope to count on Bolsonaro to lead the conservative right in the country.