Petista said he cannot go to the country “at this moment” and reinforced his willingness to talk about the end of the war

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) had a telephone conversation this Friday (May 26, 2023) with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. In your profile on twitterthe petista said he declined an invitation to go to the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg and endorsed his willingness to talk about the end of the war with Ukraine.

“I just spoke by phone with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. I thanked him for an invitation to attend the International Economic Forum in Saint Petersburg, and replied that I could not go to Russia at the moment, but reiterated Brazil’s willingness, along with India, Indonesia and China, to talk to both sides of the conflict in pursuit of peace, published Lula.

In April, Lula suggested that there was ambivalence in the blame for the conflict in both Kiev and Moscow. He also said that the United States, the main supplier of Ukrainian defense weapons, was encouraging the continuation of the war.

After the statement caused unease in Brazilian foreign policy, Lula said “Never” having equated Ukraine’s responsibility with Russia’s in the war. The petista reaffirmed his intention to find a way of dialogue to end the conflict.

“I never equated the 2 countries, because I know what invasion is, I know what territorial integrity is, and we all think that Russia made a mistake and we already condemned [a invasão] in all UN decisions”said the petista next to the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Souza.

Read the president’s previous speeches about the conflict: