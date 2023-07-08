President said that there was no charge for the council in the Michel Temer and Jair Bolsonaro governments

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) stated on Thursday (6.Jul.2023) that there was “a certain attitude of cowardice” of the country’s industrial sector with the 7-year stoppage of the CNDI (National Council for Industrial Development). For him, it was serious the lack of pressure on the part of the businessmen to the governments of Michel Temer It is Jair Bolsonaro.

“I cannot understand how many times we let the country go backwards. You had a CNDI that held many meetings between 2004 and 2015 and then just stopped. And what is serious is that it stops and nobody charges. There has never been a charge from anyone who complains about the de-industrialization of why this board stopped. The impression is that there is a certain attitude of cowardice”said the president.

He addressed an audience of 100 industrial entrepreneurs at the meeting to resume the CNDI, held at the Planalto Palace. According to Lula, the council’s return was a demand from the industrial sectors themselves.

For the president, the interruption of the council for so long meant the lack of discussion about industrial policy in the country and, consequently, deindustrialization.

“He could not stop because this is not a government instrument, it belongs to the State. He should have continued with Temer, with Bolsonaro, whoever he was. But he just stopped. And the meaning of spending so many years without discussing industrial policy results in us crying, every year we do it as if it were the corner of nostalgia”he said.

Lula told the businessmen that there was an illusion that it would be cheaper to buy products manufactured or processed abroad and demanded a definition of which industrial niches Brazil wants to develop. She mentioned the chemical and naval sectors as examples.

He also criticized the mining industry which, according to him, prefers to export raw material instead of manufacturing it in Brazil for “don’t fight with the customer out there”.

“So we will never be industrialized, because we are afraid of being industrialized”he said.

In a statement, the Planalto Palace said that the council’s objective will be “the resumption of industrial policies, innovation and promotion of more competitive qualified international insertion”overcoming production and technological delays.

In addition to Lula, the event was attended by vice-president Geraldo Alckmin and ministers Rui Costa (Civil House), José Múcio (Defense), Mauro Vieira (Foreign Relations), Camilo Santana (Education), Luiz Marinho (Labor), Nísia Trindade (Health), Simone Tebet (Planning), Ester Dweck (Management and Innovation), Juscelino Filho (Communications), Marina Silva (Environment) and Paulo Teixeira (Agrarian Development). read the full of board meeting gifts (461 KB).