Mauro Balhessai Mauro Balhessa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/mauro-balhessa/ 09/20/2023 – 16:30

This Wednesday, the 20th, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spoke alongside the President of the United States, Joe Biden, in New York. Both presented a global initiative to advance labor rights.

Lula highlighted the problems faced by workers around the world.

“We know what happened to neoliberal politics in the world. The bottom line is that today we have 2 billion workers who are in the informal sector, according to the ILO. A concrete fact is that we have 240 million workers, who even though they are working, live on less than US$1.90 a day”.

The Brazilian president also highlighted what the government has been carrying out in the country, such as a law that determines the same salary for men and women, in addition to negotiations between businesspeople and trade unionists.

“We set up a negotiation table between unionists and the government. And this negotiation table is to build not only an expectation of decent employment among platforms that offer precarious service, but also because we want to create, perhaps, a new framework for functioning between capital and labor, a 21st century, civilized relationship.”

And he added: “all the people who believe that a weak union will make businesspeople earn more, that the country will be better, are mistaken.”

Initiative

According to the government, the joint initiative announced between the countries aims to “elevate the central and critical role that workers play in a sustainable, democratic, equitable and peaceful world”.

The measure talks about protecting workers’ rights, addressing discrimination in all its forms, promoting decent work and concern about the effects “on work of the digitalization of economies and the professional use of artificial intelligence in the world of work”.