President Lula, this Tuesday at the Army Day celebration ceremony, in Brasilia. Andre Borges (EFE)

The President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has been promoting an initiative for months to seek a negotiated solution to the war in Ukraine, is trying to appease the anger that several of his latest gestures and statements have caused in the West, which accuses him of being making the game to Russia. “While my government condemns the violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, we defend a political negotiation for the conflict,” Lula stressed Tuesday without mentioning the invader, Russia. He made that statement during the banquet he gave to Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis, just over 24 hours after rolling out the red carpet for Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and receiving harsh criticism from the White House and Brussels.

Also mobilized to calm the waters was Lula’s main foreign policy adviser for decades, Celso Amorim. He hastened to emphasize in several interviews that “Brazil does not have the same position as Russia” regarding the war in Ukraine, a statement that contradicts what was said by the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, in his appearance with his Brazilian counterpart on Monday in Brasilia.

Both the White House and Brussels were looking forward to Brazil returning to the front line of diplomacy, led by Lula, after the defeat of the far-right Jair Bolsonaro. Brazil has regained international prominence, but both the United States and the EU perceive a change in position that makes them upset and upset.

“We are surprised and concerned. They are not at an equidistance point, it seems as if they had gone over to the side of Russia and China”, according to European sources, who emphasize: “We are not opposed to their ideas of promoting a peaceful solution but it has to be to restore legality international”. The White House spokesman put it cruelly when accusing Brazil of “automatically repeating Russia’s propaganda without looking at the facts.” Meanwhile, the Government of Ukraine has reiterated its invitation for Lula to learn about the situation there first hand.

Brazil has condemned the invasion and called for the withdrawal of Russian troops at the UN, but, faithful to its diplomatic tradition, it opposes and criticizes the sanctions against Russia because they lack the approval of the multilateral organization. But it is not its position of neutrality and non-interference, held for decades, that irritates the West.

Lula already caused controversy when he had not yet returned to the Presidency by blaming both the Ukrainian Volodomir Zelenski and the Russian Vladimir Putin for the war. The problem for the US and the EU is that in recent weeks the now president reiterated that distribution of blame between the aggressor and the attacked country, but also accused Washington and Brussels of prolonging the conflict while they continue to supply weapons to Kiev and suggested that perhaps Ukraine have to give up taking back the Crimean peninsula (illegally annexed in 2014).

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Those were the words; then there are the gestures: during his official visit to China Lula visited a technology center of the Huawuei company (punished by Washington, which considers it a threat to national security) and then received Lavrov (sanctioned by the US and the EU), with whom he held a private meeting. And in March it was the only country, along with Moscow and Beijing, to support a Russian resolution calling for an independent investigation into the sabotage that destroyed the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

Brazil has a long tradition as a country not aligned with any of the big blocs. For this reason, since the Cold War, its president opens the speeches of the UN General Assembly every year. It is a medium-sized power with an aversion to conflict, with an enormous willingness to promote dialogue and which has been demanding for decades that the UN Security Council be expanded so that it more faithfully reflects the current balance of forces on the globe.

Shortly after coming to power in January, Lula launched his idea of ​​creating a group of neutral countries that would get involved in an attempt to convince Russia and Ukraine to sit down to negotiate an end to the war. . A proposal that does not finish taking off.

After four years in which half of Brazil watched with horror how their country was internationally isolated under Bolsonaro, Brazil once again has a voice and has resumed its classic independent profile. Former Foreign Minister Amorim, now 80 years old Lula’s diplomatic advisor, summed up his country’s position this way: “We want a balanced and multipolar world because it is what interests Brazil the most, but Brazil alone cannot create that world. What he can do is contribute so that the world is not divided into a Cold War of good guys and bad guys”. On the war in Ukraine, he stated: “As long as there is no dialogue, the ideal peace for the Ukrainians and the Russians will not happen. There have to be concessions.”

Amid growing hostility between Washington and Beijing, Brazil does not want to be dragged into choosing between its first trading partner (China) and its second. He likes to place himself in a league of middle powers along with countries like India, Indonesia, Turkey or South Africa. From this perspective, he promoted the creation of the BRICS, the emerging bloc that is languishing today and to which China and Russia also belong.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.