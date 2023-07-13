President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed, early this Thursday afternoon, the 13th, the conversion into law of the provisional measure that recreated Minha Casa, Minha Vida (MCMV), at the Planalto Palace. The text was approved by the National Congress in June and recreates the conditions, with innovations, of the housing program launched by Lula himself in 2009. with the Minister of Cities, Jader Filho, the president of Caixa, Rita Serrano, and the National Housing Secretary, Hailton Madureira.





















