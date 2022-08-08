Before, the former president considered not signing a document because he was a candidate for the Palácio do Planalto; Janja also signed

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and his wife Janja da Silva signed this Monday (8.Aug.2022) the “Letter to Brazilian women and men in defense of the democratic rule of law”.

The manifesto in defense of democracy was organized by the Faculty of Law of USP (University of São Paulo) and has more than 793 thousand signatures until 9 am this Monday (8.Aug). In addition to PT, other candidates for the Planalto Palace also signed the text: Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB) and Luiz Felipe D’Ávila (Novo).

Former presidents Dilma Rousseff (PT) and Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) also endorse the text.

On July 27, in an interview with the portal UOL, Lula said that he would not sign the letter to avoid conflicts of interest, as he is a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. The former president is not cited directly in the text. The PT, however, benefits from the initiative of the USP Law School. He said that he watched the reading of the 1st version of the letter, in 1977, during the military dictatorship.