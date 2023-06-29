Estadão Contenti

06/28/2023 – 6:33 pm

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed this Wednesday, the 28th, a National Congress Bill (PLN) that proposes a salary adjustment for security forces in the Federal District. The readjustment was set at 18%, divided into two installments.

The salary correction follows the demand of the Federal District bench in the National Congress. According to information from the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services, with the new PLN, a 9% readjustment will be defined for the security forces this year and another 9% next year.

The bill goes on for consideration by the National Congress. The signing of the PLN was not, initially, included in the agenda of the Presidency of the Republic, but it was updated around 3:20 pm.
























