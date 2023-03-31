Measure determines that the Ministry of Sport prepare a diagnosis on the current situation of women’s football in Brazil

Upon receiving the visit of the 2023 Women’s World Cup trophy, on Thursday (30.Mar.2023), the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) signed the decree creating the National Strategy for Women’s Football and made Brazil available to the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) to host the women’s World Cup in 2027.

The trophy was presented to President Lula and the Minister of Sports, Ana Moser, at the official residence, Palácio da Alvorada. According to the minister, the signed decree provides guidelines on women’s right to sport, promotes pleasure in sports and respect for female athletes’ motherhood.

The decree also determines that the Ministry of Sport prepare a diagnosis, within 120 days, on the current situation of women’s football in Brazil. And to create an Action Plan by 2025 for the implementation of the signed measures.

The measure was published this Friday (31.Mar.2023) in the Official Diary of the Union. Here’s the full of the decree (67 KB).

Also participating in the event were the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Gomes, and the ambassadors to Brazil from Australia and New Zealand, countries that will host the women’s world cup.

Brazil will compete in the championship in Group F, alongside France, Panama and Jamaica. The 9th edition of the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be hosted in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August. There will be 32 teams disputing the world cup. The Brazilians will compete for the champions cup, for the 1st time.

With information from Brazil Agency.