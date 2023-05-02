(Reuters) -President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva signed a Provisional Measure (MP) on Sunday that taxes financial investments abroad through the Income Tax of Individuals.

The MP, published the day before in the Official Gazette, affects the income of people residing in Brazil which is maintained in the form of financial investments, profits and dividends from controlled entities and assets and rights subject to trust. The MP enters into force with the force of law, but still needs to be approved by Congress to be definitively incorporated as legislation.

Individuals will need to compute separately the income from capital invested outside the country from January 1, 2024, according to the MP.

The rate will be 0% on the annual portion of income that does not exceed 6 thousand reais. For annual income between 6 thousand and 50 thousand reais, the rate will be 15%, and for installments above 50 thousand, it will be 22.5%.

The text also provides for the updating of the values ​​of assets and rights abroad to their market value on December 31, 2022, with the difference in the cost of acquisition being taxed at the rate of 10%. In this case, the tax must be paid by November 30 of this year.

The MP was published in the midst of government efforts to increase revenue, seen as an essential factor for the success of the new fiscal framework currently being discussed in Congress.

According to a note from the Ministry of Finance, the measures provided for in the MP have a potential to collect around 3.25 billion reais for the year 2023, around 3.59 billion in 2024 and 6.75 billion in 2025.

On the other hand, in the same MP, the government decided to increase the Individual Income Tax exemption range, which goes from 1,903 reais to 2,640 reais. This Monday, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva reinforced his promise to expand the range to 5,000 reais by the end of his term.

The update of the values ​​of the monthly IRPF table should trigger a reduction in revenues in 2023 of around 3.20 billion reais (referring to 7 months), according to the Ministry. For 2024, a reduction of 5.88 billion is estimated and, in 2025, of 6.27 billion.

The folder also said that all the measures adopted on Sunday are in line with practices recommended by the OECD, in the midst of Brazil’s efforts to join the economic and trade cooperation bloc, in addition to resolving issues such as the use of “tax havens” by natural persons residing in the country to avoid paying taxes.

