Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/31/2023 – 17:06

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed this Saturday (30) the provisional measure (MP) that creates the National Green Mobility and Innovation Program (Mover), which aims to decarbonize the country's automotive fleet, through tax incentives.

The measure, published in extra edition of the Official Gazette of the Unionexpands vehicle sustainability requirements and encourages the production of new technologies in the areas of mobility and logistics.

This Sunday (31), the vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, explained that Mover should attract investments in the energy and energy efficiency sector to the country, due to the tax benefits.

The MP foresees encouraging the relocation of industrial plants from other countries to Brazil. These companies will have financial credit equivalent to the import tax levied on the transfer of production cells and equipment and will also have rebates on Corporate Income Tax and Social Contribution on Net Profit (CSLL), relating to the export of products and systems designed in Brazil.

The new program also includes minimum recycling limits in the manufacture of vehicles and charges less tax to those who pollute less, creating the Green Industrialized Products Tax (IPI).

The government will also provide tax incentives for companies to invest in decarbonization and comply with the program's mandatory requirements. The resources will be R$3.5 billion in 2024, R$3.8 billion in 2025, R$3.9 billion in 2026, R$4 billion in 2027 and R$4.1 billion in 2028, amounts that should be converted into financial credits.

To do this, companies must spend at least between 0.3% and 0.6% of Gross Operating Revenue. Each real invested will entitle you to between R$0.50 and R$3.20 in credits that can be used to deduct any taxes administered by the Federal Revenue Service.

The new program is an expansion of the old Rota 2030, created in 2018 and now extinct. In Rota 2030, the average annual tax incentive was R$1.7 billion, until 2022. In 2012, a similar program, Inovar Auto, was also created. According to the government, everyone's goal is to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, establishing minimum requirements so that vehicles leave factories more economical, safer and less polluting.

Innovations

Mover, however, brings other advances, such as measuring the sector's carbon emissions “from well to wheel”, that is, considering the entire cycle of the energy source used, increasing mandatory sustainability requirements for vehicles sold in the country . According to the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, traditional measurement “from tank to wheel” will continue to be required.

“We are going from the well to the wheel. So, Brazil is at the forefront of the world on the issue of decarbonization,” she said. “I will encourage a less polluting industry, with decarbonization, but analyzing from the well, that is, how I form this fuel. So, in the case of ethanol, I go from sugarcane production to fuel consumption”, he explained. The same goes for other propellant sources, such as electric batteries, gasoline and biofuel.

In the medium term, the new program foresees an even broader measurement, known as “from cradle to grave”, which will cover the carbon footprint of all components and all stages of production, use and disposal of the vehicle.

“From 2027, it will continue from the well to the wheel, but it will also be from the cradle to the grave. To encourage green mobility, I will take into account how this car is manufactured, the equipment used, how much carbon footprint it has, until the grave, that is, the disposal of the vehicle”, he added.

Mover is also no longer a policy limited to the automotive sector and is defined as a Low Carbon Mobility and Sustainable Logistics program, which, according to the MDIC, provides the inclusion of all types of vehicles capable of reducing environmental damage.

Another benefit of the new program is the reduction of Import Tax for manufacturers who import parts and components without similar national ones, as long as they invest 2% of the total imported in research, development and innovation projects in priority programs in the supply chain, in innovation and industrial modernization.

To this end, the Mover MP creates the National Fund for Industrial and Technological Development (FNDIT), to be established and managed by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), under the coordination of the MDIC. The expectation is that investments in these programs will reach between R$300 million and R$500 million per year. In Rota 2030, the average investment in these programs was R$200 million per year.

Taxation

For the calculation of the Green IPI, there will be a reward and penalty system, based on indicators that take into account the energy source for vehicle propulsion, energy consumption, engine power, recyclability and structural performance and technologies. steering assistance.

According to the government, this system does not involve tax waivers, as some will pay below the normal rate, but others will pay above. The rates will be defined by presidential decree in the coming months.

For measures with tax incentives, the government must indicate the sources of budgetary resources for applying the benefit. According to Alckmin, R$2.9 billion is already foreseen in the 2024 budget and the remainder will be compensated with the resumption of the import tax for electric vehicles.

From January 2024, electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars purchased outside the country will be gradually taxed again, according to a decision by the Chamber of Foreign Commerce (Camex) from November this year. A gradual recovery of tariffs and the creation of initial quotas for exempt imports until 2026 were established.