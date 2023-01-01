President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) signed a decree that begins the process of restructuring the country’s gun control policy. In practice, the measure reduces access to weapons and ammunition.

The decree suspends the registration of new weapons for restricted use by CACs (Hunters, Shooters and Collectors). It also interrupts the authorizations of new shooting clubs. read the resume of acts announced by the government (2 MB).

The measures were signed this Sunday (Jan 1, 2023), after the president’s inauguration ceremony. In a speech, he said that he would revoke the measures that increased access to weapons.

The decree conditions the authorization to carry a weapon to proof of necessity. The text also determines the re-registration of people who have access to Sinarm (National Weapons System). The process will be done in 60 days for all weapons acquired from the edition of the Decree No. 9.785/2019.

The text prohibits the transport of loaded weapons, the practice of sport shooting by minors under 18 and the reduction from 6 to 3 in the number of weapons for ordinary citizens.

Lula will create a working group that will have 60 days to present a proposal for a new regulation of the Disarmament Statute.