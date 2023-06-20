Estadão Contenti

06/20/2023 – 4:34 am

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed, this Monday, the 19th, the increase in the value of the so-called “Existential Minimum” to R$ 600, aimed at allowing over-indebted people to renegotiate their debts. The measure will be published in the Official Diary of the Union (DOU) this Tuesday, 20.

“Today I signed the extension of the Minimum Existential amount to R$600, a measure that increases the slice of income that cannot be charged on payroll loans or blocked by financial institutions in case of over-indebtedness”, announced Lula, in a publication on Twitter. “This initiative is part of a series of efforts by our government to guarantee credit and consumption conditions for the Brazilian people, contributing to the heating up of the economy.”

The increase from BRL 303 (old amount) to BRL 600 (announced amount) of the Existential Minimum (amount considered necessary for survival and which is protected by banks) had already been signaled by the government. When negotiating consumer debts, it must be ensured that the citizen will have at least R$600 (and no more R$303) preserved for subsistence.

According to the Planalto Palace, the new announcement allows about 15 million people to renegotiate debts, by bringing a higher degree of consumer protection against possible over-indebtedness.

The decree is one more of the government’s actions to equate the indebtedness. On the last 5th, Lula signed the Provisional Measure (MP) that institutes the Desenrola program.























