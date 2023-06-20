Measure ensures that the amount is not blocked by banks or charged from the payroll of those who are over-indebted

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) signed this Monday (June 19, 2023) a decree that increases the existential minimum from BRL 303 to BRL 600. The measure ensures that a heavily indebted person does not have this amount blocked by banks or charged from payroll loans.

According to the government, the decree will be published on Tuesday (June 20), at Official Diary of the Union. The expectation is that almost 15 million Brazilians will be able to renegotiate debts from the device.

The new measure changes the decree 11,150of July 26, 2022, which “regulates the preservation and non-commitment of the existential minimum for the purposes of prevention, treatment and conciliation of situations of over-indebtedness in consumer debts”taking into account the Consumer Protection Code.

The existential minimum is the minimum necessary income of a person for the payment of basic expenses. It is protected by law in cases of over-indebtedness.

In your profile on twitterLula spoke on the subject. “This initiative is part of a series of efforts by our government to guarantee credit and consumption conditions for the Brazilian people, contributing to the heating up of the economy”he wrote.

The initiative is part of a package of 13 credit measures announced on April 20 by the Ministry of Finance. According to the economic team, the actions aim to facilitate access and reduce the interest rate in the market.