Minister anticipated his retirement to April 11, a month before his 75th birthday

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) signed a decree granting retirement to STF (Federal Supreme Court) Minister Ricardo Lewandowski as of April 11. The Minister would be compulsorily retired on May 11, when he turns 75, but decided to anticipate his departure from the Court for reasons “Academics and Professionals”.

The decree was signed on Wednesday (5.Apr.2023) and published on this Thursday (6.Apr) in the DOU (Official Gazette of the Union). Here’s the full (67 KB).

Lewandowski was appointed by Lula during the PT’s 1st term, in 2006, and took office at the Court on March 16 of that year. Recently, he completed 17 years in office, which he took over from minister Carlos Velloso.

Now, the vacancy will again be occupied by one of Lula’s nominees. For the time being, it will remain with 3 nominees in the STF – alongside ministers Cármen Lúcia and Dias Toffoli.

When announcing his retirement, the minister said that he did not talk to Lula about his succession to the STF. “Of course, this is a decision, regarding my successor, which is exclusive to the President of the Republic. I would not even dare to make any suggestion in this regard.”, he declared. He stated that he only had an informal conversation with the president, in which he informed about his anticipated departure.

The minister praisedall the names that are looking like candidates” in the media. He considered that the listed companies have “impeccable legal trajectory” and that the STF “will be very well served”.

One of the names raised as a possibility to take Lewandowski’s vacancy is lawyer Manoel Carlos de Almeida Neto, 43, who worked in the minister’s office. However, Cristiano Zanin, who advocated for Lula at the time of Operation Lava Jato, is the main bet.