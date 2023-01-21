Project also regulates the activity of agents to combat endemic diseases; text allows both to accumulate public office

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) sanctioned this Friday (20.jan.2023) the PL 1,802/2019which defines the ACS (community health agents) and ACE (agents to combat endemic diseases) as health professionals and regulates activities at the national level.

The law also establishes that community health agents and agents fighting endemic diseases can hold public office. According to Article 37 of the Constitution, only health and education officials have this right. The text is authored by the federal deputy Alfonso Florence (PT-BA).

During the ceremony, held at the Planalto Palace, in Brasília, President Lula spoke about the importance of the ACS and ACE and said that the sanction of PL 1.802/2019 “it is an achievement” of the categories.

“THE [José] Serra, for example, thought that ‘mosquito killer’ (agents to combat endemic diseases) it no longer mattered, it was not necessary. Certainly because he never lived on the edge of a stream, on the side of a hill. Certainly because he has never lived in a place where there are mosquitoes, because those who live there know the importance of our beloved ‘mosquito killers’ […] “Congratulations on your achievement”, stated.

According to the federal government, Brazil currently has 265,000 community agents, who work “in disease prevention and health promotion in home, community, individual and collective actions” and 61,000 professionals fighting endemic diseases, responsible for “epidemiological and environmental surveillance, disease prevention and control, and health promotion”.

For the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, the presidential sanction demonstrates “The strength of the SUS (Health Unic System)”.

“The strength of health agents was and will continue to be fundamental in thinking about the future of health and the SUS. They are essential activitieshe declared.

Watch the ceremony (21min35s):

In addition to Lula and Nísia Trindade, the First Lady, Janja da Silva, the Minister of the General Secretariat, Márcio Macedo; the Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Esther Dweck; the chief minister of the Secretariat for Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha and the director of the National Confederation of Social Security Workers of the CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores), Sandro César.