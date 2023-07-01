Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/30/2023 – 20:56

Share



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) signed this Friday, the 30th, the provisional measure (MP) that allocates over R$ 300 million to the discount program for new cars. The measure came out in an extra edition of the official diary of the Union, on the night of this Friday. The decision is formalized at a time when automakers are suspending production due to a drop or stagnation in sales.

The total amount available for the purchase of cars worth up to R$ 120,000 thus reaches R$ 800 million, with today’s increase, according to the government. Also according to an ordinance published by the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, legal entities can also enjoy the discounts now. The ordinance was published in the same edition of the DOU.

The credit limit for buses and trucks remains. There are R$ 700 million for trucks (R$ 100 million were used) and R$ 300 million for vans and buses (R$ 140 million used). The program continues until the tax credits run out.























