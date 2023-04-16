List includes expansion of investments in the Mataribe Refinery in Bahia and in renewable energy studies

The Brazilian government signed this Saturday (April 15, 2023) cooperation agreements with the United Arab Emirates. The signing took place during a reception at the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi, where the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva dined with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

Cooperations between the 2 countries cover trade, sports and artificial intelligence. “The partnership between our countries is supported by rich connections in the most diverse areas, translated into the expressive numbers of our trade, cooperation in sports and artificial intelligence”, said the president in a quick declaration at the closing of the event.

Member of the official entourage, the governor of Bahia, Jeronimo Rodriguessigned a memorandum of understanding between the State and the Abu Dhabi financial fund Mubadala Capital, controller of the Mataripe refinery, privatized in 2021. The business fund committed to investing BRL 12 billion over 10 years in the construction of a diesel factory green and sustainable aviation kerosene.

Ambassador André Corrêa do Lago signed a memorandum of understanding between the UAE government and the Brazilian government on climate action. In November, the country will host the 28th edition of the COP 2023 (United Nations Conference on Climate Change). The meeting will take place in Dubai, an emirate neighboring Abu Dhabi.

Ambassador Carlos Sérgio Duarte, secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Africa and the Middle East, signed a memorandum for cooperation between the Rio Branco Institute and the Dr. Anwar Gargash.

This is Lula’s second visit to the United Arab Emirates. The Brazilian president had gone to the country in 2003, in his 1st term. The Brazilian government clarified that the stop in Abu Dhabi, made on the way back from the trip to China, was made at the invitation of the government of the United Arab Emirates and informed that the expenses were paid by the country.

Here’s the full of the agreements (297 KB).

With information from Brazil Agency