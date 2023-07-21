The event at Planalto will be attended by the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino; change in weapons decree is expected

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will sign, this Friday (July 20, 2023), together with the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, a series of measures to strengthen public security. There is the expectation that, among the changes, there will be a new decree on weapons.

Lula will also announce the release of resources from the FNSP (National Public Security Fund) for the states and the Federal District. In 2023, the amount should be around R$ 1 billion.

Among the acts, according to the government, is the decree that will create the “Amazon Plan: Security and Sovereignty”. The idea is to develop specific public safety initiatives for the region.

In this case, an investment of BRL 2 billion is foreseen to implement infrastructure and purchase equipment for the States. Resources come from the Ministry of Justice and Public Security and the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development).

arms decree

Dino said at the beginning of the week that Lula would announce on this 6th (July 20) a series of measures aimed at the area of ​​Public Security, among them the new decree on weapons.

“On Friday, President Lula will announce an additional investment of BRL 2.5 billion, reaching close to BRL 3 billion, in the area of ​​Public Security, involving transfers to States and municipalities, with regard to school safety, and also a program for the Amazon”said the minister in an interview with BandNews on the 2nd (17.jul).

The text will aim to reduce the amount of ammunition in circulation in the country, reducing “half” the number of guns that people will be able to buy.

“There will be no elimination of gun possession, people will be able to continue to seek police institutions to obtain gun permits, but it cannot be a ‘general release’ in which the person pretends to be a collector, pretends to be a sports shooter, pretends to be a hunter and goes out buying a rifle”Dino said.

With the new decree, shooting clubs will not be able to operate for 24 hours and, in the case of sports shooters, it will no longer be possible to travel with a loaded gun to competitions because “this ends up working as a clandestine carrying of a weapon”Dino said.